N.J. man allegedly tried to open doors to American Airlines plane mid-flight

A Burlington County man attempted to open the exterior doors to an American Airlines plane during a flight from Seattle to Dallas last month, forcing the pilot to make an emergency landing in Salt Lake City, federal prosecutors said.

Eric Gapco, 26, of Delanco, allegedly became unruly on the July 18 flight and refused to follow instructions from crew members to remain in his seat. He allegedly assaulted and intimidated a flight attendant and multiple American Airlines employees.

Investigators said Gapco was repeatedly loud during the flight, vaped in the cabin, bothered other passengers and locked himself in the bathroom. At one point, he allegedly propositioned a flight attendant for sex.

Flight crew members and other passengers had to put restraints on Gapco's hands and feet while the flight was diverted to Salt Lake City International Airport.

Gapco was arrested after the plane landed. He's charged with interference with a flight crew and attempted damage to an aircraft in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States. His initial court appearance is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney for the District of Utah. The FBI's Salt Lake City Field Office and Salt Lake City Police Department conducted a joint investigation.

