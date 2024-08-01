More News:

August 01, 2024

N.J. man allegedly tried to open doors to American Airlines plane mid-flight

The unruly passenger also is accused of assaulting a flight attendant during the trip from Seattle to Dallas last month.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Flights
American Airlines Plane Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

An American Airlines flight from Philadelphia to Charlotte was delayed on Monday after one of its wings clipped another plane that was parked next to it at the gate.

A Burlington County man attempted to open the exterior doors to an American Airlines plane during a flight from Seattle to Dallas last month, forcing the pilot to make an emergency landing in Salt Lake City, federal prosecutors said. 

Eric Gapco, 26, of Delanco, allegedly became unruly on the July 18 flight and refused to follow instructions from crew members to remain in his seat. He allegedly assaulted and intimidated a flight attendant and multiple American Airlines employees. 

MOREGraffiti Pier partially collapses into Delaware River

Investigators said Gapco was repeatedly loud during the flight, vaped in the cabin, bothered other passengers and locked himself in the bathroom. At one point, he allegedly propositioned a flight attendant for sex. 

Flight crew members and other passengers had to put restraints on Gapco's hands and feet while the flight was diverted to Salt Lake City International Airport. 

Gapco was arrested after the plane landed. He's charged with interference with a flight crew and attempted damage to an aircraft in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States. His initial court appearance is scheduled for Thursday afternoon. 

The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney for the District of Utah. The FBI's Salt Lake City Field Office and Salt Lake City Police Department conducted a joint investigation.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Flights Utah Crime Burlington County

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ - Lucy

Do you know these fun facts about the stunning New Jersey Shore?
Limited - Temple Health - Dr Soans Talking with Patient

Combining breakthrough weight-loss drugs with bariatric surgery for lasting results

Just In

Must Read

Social Media

Graffiti Pier partially collapses into Delaware River
Graffiti Pier collapse

Sponsored

How to manage high interest rates’ impact on your home search
Purchased - a suburban neighborhood during summer

Illness

Boar's Head recalls more meat products amid listeria outbreak
Boar's Head Recall

History

In Philly 80 years ago, a racist subway strike paralyzed the city
Philly transit strike

Sixers

Sixers mailbag: Would an early playoff exit put Daryl Morey on the hot seat?
Morey 7.31.24

Tours

Simone Biles, other U.S. Olympic gymnasts to perform in Philly
Biles Carey Chiles

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved