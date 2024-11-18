More News:

November 18, 2024

Man charged with sexually assaulting two women hours apart in South Philly

Abdul Ford, 22, was arrested Monday after police used location data from a phone he allegedly stole from one of the women.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Sexual Assaults
Sexual Assaults South Philly Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Abdul Ford, 22, is accused of sexually assaulting two women in South Philadelphia late Sunday night and early Monday morning, police said.

A 22-year-old man was taken into custody Monday morning for the alleged sexual assaults of two women in South Philly on Sunday night and Monday morning, police said.

Abdul Ford was charged with rape, sexual assault and robbery following an investigation by the police department's special victims unit.

MOREChester County's Crebilly Farm, site of a Revolutionary War skirmish, to be preserved as public park

The first incident happened around 10:50 p.m. on the 1600 block of Point Breeze Avenue. Ford allegedly grabbed the woman from behind and sexually assaulted her before she was able to flee.

Then around 1:30 a.m., Ford allegedly grabbed another woman on the 2000 block of Wharton Street. Police said Ford sexually assaulted the woman and stole her phone when she attempted to flee.

Investigators were able to track down Ford on the 1300 block of South 22nd Street using location data from the stolen phone. The investigation remains ongoing.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Sexual Assaults Philadelphia Crime

Videos

Featured

Limited - Temple Health - Lungs 1

Temple Health is leading the charge in early detection of lung and chest conditions
Limited - Gettysburg2024 3

Visit Gettysburg this holiday season!

Just In

Must Read

Government

Philly to roll out second trash pick up days starting December to combat illegal dumping

Philly trash days

Sponsored

Regional consumers’ spending and saving habits remain flexible in challenging economy

Purchased - Person holding a receipt at the grocery store

History

A Philly socialite survived the Titanic. Take a look inside her ship program.

Titanic artifact

Eagles

Which Eagles players could win NFL awards this season?

Saquon Barkley Offensive Player of the Year

Holiday

Adventure Aquarium brings back world's tallest underwater Christmas tree for holiday festival

adventure aquarium christmas underwater

Eagles

The Eagles' six-game win streak to the top of the NFC East by the numbers

Saquon-Barkley-TD-Celebration-Eagles-Commanders-Week-11-NFL-2024.jpg

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved