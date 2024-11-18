Man charged with sexually assaulting two women hours apart in South Philly

A 22-year-old man was taken into custody Monday morning for the alleged sexual assaults of two women in South Philly on Sunday night and Monday morning, police said.

Abdul Ford was charged with rape, sexual assault and robbery following an investigation by the police department's special victims unit.

The first incident happened around 10:50 p.m. on the 1600 block of Point Breeze Avenue. Ford allegedly grabbed the woman from behind and sexually assaulted her before she was able to flee.

Then around 1:30 a.m., Ford allegedly grabbed another woman on the 2000 block of Wharton Street. Police said Ford sexually assaulted the woman and stole her phone when she attempted to flee.

Investigators were able to track down Ford on the 1300 block of South 22nd Street using location data from the stolen phone. The investigation remains ongoing.