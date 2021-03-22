More Events:

March 22, 2021

Spataro's Cheesesteaks in Reading Terminal offering free pizza steaks

The giveaway is taking place in honor of National Cheesesteak Day

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Spataro's pizza steak giveaway Courtesy of/Mike Prince

Spataro's in Reading Terminal is giving away pizza steaks on National Cheesesteak Day (March 24). Those who receive a free sandwich are encouraged to make a donation to the market.

Spataro's Cheesesteaks at Reading Terminal Market is celebrating National Cheesesteak Day on Wednesday, March 24, with a giveaway.

Spataro's partnered with Delaware County-based Vesper Bros. Foods to create a pizza steak using the Delco company's sauce.

Complimentary halves of the new pizza cheesesteaks will be served to the first 100 people who ask for them beginning Wednesday at noon. 

Customers who receive the freebie are encouraged to donate money, however, with all donations benefitting Reading Terminal directly.

After the giveaway, the sandwiches will be available for $11.99 with ribeye meat, or $13.99 with Angus top round. Customers also can add one additional topping at no extra cost.

"This is definitely one of the best sandwiches we've offered in 74 years of business inside the historic Reading Terminal Market, and we're really excited for people to try it," owner Alex Spataro said. "If we can raise some money for the Market in the process, then this is a definite success."

Spataro's, which opened in 1947, is located under the red neon Liberty Bell sign inside Reading Terminal. The eatery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

