Virtual panel with women restaurateurs to be accompanied by takeout food and drink

Two groups are working together to host a virtual panel on the current food industry. The Walnut Club, a networking organization for women, is partnering with Philadelphia Women in Food, a group of local women restaurateurs and entrepreneurs.

The online event is free and will take place Wednesday, March 24, at 6:30 p.m. Register online to join.

The discussion will be moderated by High Street Hospitality Groups' Ellen Yin.



Panelists include Tess Hart of Triple Bottom Brewing, Jezabel Careaga of Jezabel’s Argentine Cafe & BYO, Justine MacNeil of Fiore Fine Foods and Nok Suntaranon of Kalaya and Kalaya Thai Market.

Also, Lateefah Curtis from Paxon & Penn will provide a demonstration on how to make an "Island Flowers Jawn" cocktail.

To accompany the conversation, there are food and beverage packages available to purchase for pickup in Philadelphia. All orders must be placed by noon on Friday, March 19.

The three package options are listed below:

• Mixer Kit ($30) – Includes mixers, recipe instructions on building the evening's cocktail and two garnishes. Alcohol to be purchased separately. Suggested spirits are blanco tequila, gin or vodka. For a sweeter taste, use light rum.

• Dinner Box ($45) – Includes a mix of e mpanadas with chimichurri from Jezabel’s; Chu Chee barramundi and crabmeat, eggplant and fish sauce aside coconut rice from Kalaya’s; and t orta tenerina (flourless chocolate cake) with caramelized citrus and whipped mascarpone crema from Fiore’s.

• Joy Box ($60) – Includes samples from Caphe Roasters, Third Wheel Cheese, Triple Bottom Brewing and has a Cry Baby cocktail. Selection may change.

The event promoting women supporting women fittingly takes place during Women's History Month. A similar event by Philadelphia Women in Food also took place on International Women's Day.