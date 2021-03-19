Take a look inside the new Di Bruno Bros. opening in Wayne

March 19, 2021
Di Bruno Bros. officially opens a new market selling cheese, wine and artisan pantry products in Wayne on Friday.
It is the sixth location for the family-owned business. Main Line shoppers now will be able to visit the new 8,000-square-foot store, as well as the Ardmore Farmers Market in Suburban Square. Di Bruno Bros. has been a tenant there since 2011.
The Di Bruno Bros. in Wayne includes Bar Alimentari, a smaller version of the restaurant concept that opened in summer 2019 on the second floor of the Rittenhouse location. The 20-foot circular bar serves small plates of cheese and charcuterie, antipasto and wine.
The Cucina, another 20-foot bar with an open kitchen, makes Roman-style pizza, small snacks, sides dishes and daily specials. It also will double as an area for cooking classes and demonstrations.
There is full-service coffee bar inside, too. It's a collaboration with Seattle-based Caffè Umbria, also a family-owned business.
New experiences for shoppers at the Wayne location include the Rosticceria, serving a variety of rotisserie meats, sides and various styles of sandwiches; the Salumi and Seacuterie Counter, offering a wide selection of caviar, smoked fish and an assortment of cured meats from around the world; and the Pane and Dulce counter with house-made pastries, baked goods, cakes and other desserts, plus a selection of freshly baked breads from some of the area’s bakeries. A gelato cart also is planned to debut this summer.
Shoppers in Wayne also can expect the full offerings available at Di Bruno Bros.' other locations. There is a selection of hundreds of cheeses, cured meats, olives, antipasti and pantry products like olive oil, vinegars, fresh pasta, honeys and crackers, along with a curated selection of beer and wine.
The new Di Bruno Bros. is at 385 W. Lancaster Ave. and will implement COVID-related safety measures. They include sanitizing protocols and offering self-checkout, contact-free ordering with curbside pickup and delivery through their shopping app.
Check out a sneak peek of the Wayne store below.
