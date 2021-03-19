More Culture:

March 19, 2021

Take a look inside the new Di Bruno Bros. opening in Wayne

The specialty market includes a wine bar

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Grocers
Di Bruno Bros Wayne Courtesy of/Jackie Botto

On Friday, March 19, Di Bruno Bros. will open its newest market in Wayne at 385 W. Lancaster Ave.

Di Bruno Bros. officially opens a new market selling cheese, wine and artisan pantry products in Wayne on Friday.

It is the sixth location for the family-owned business. Main Line shoppers now will be able to visit the new 8,000-square-foot store, as well as the Ardmore Farmers Market in Suburban Square. Di Bruno Bros. has been a tenant there since 2011.

RELATED: Warby Parker opening store in Ardmore's Suburban Square shopping center | Virtual panel with women restaurateurs to be accompanied by takeout food and drink

The Di Bruno Bros. in Wayne includes Bar Alimentari, a smaller version of the restaurant concept that opened in summer 2019 on the second floor of the Rittenhouse locationThe 20-foot circular bar serves small plates of cheese and charcuterie, antipasto and wine.

The Cucina, another 20-foot bar with an open kitchen, makes Roman-style pizza, small snacks, sides dishes and daily specials. It also will double as an area for cooking classes and demonstrations.

There is full-service coffee bar inside, too. It's a collaboration with Seattle-based Caffè Umbria, also a family-owned business.

New experiences for shoppers at the Wayne location include the Rosticceria, serving a variety of rotisserie meats, sides and various styles of sandwiches; the Salumi and Seacuterie Counter, offering a wide selection of caviar, smoked fish and an assortment of cured meats from around the world; and the Pane and Dulce counter with house-made pastries, baked goods, cakes and other desserts, plus a selection of freshly baked breads from some of the area’s bakeries. A gelato cart also is planned to debut this summer.

Shoppers in Wayne also can expect the full offerings available at Di Bruno Bros.' other locations. There is a selection of hundreds of cheeses, cured meats, olives, antipasti and pantry products like olive oil, vinegars, fresh pasta, honeys and crackers, along with a curated selection of beer and wine.

The new Di Bruno Bros. is at 385 W. Lancaster Ave. and will implement COVID-related safety measures. They include sanitizing protocols and offering self-checkout, contact-free ordering with curbside pickup and delivery through their shopping app.

Check out a sneak peek of the Wayne store below.

Di Bruno Bros WayneCourtesy of/Jackie Botto

The new Di Bruno Bros. in Wayne.


Di Bruno Bros WayneCourtesy of/Jackie Botto

'For over 80 years and three generations, we’ve served the Philadelphia region and brought some of the world’s most exciting culinary experiences and delicious specialty products to our hometown,' said president Bill Mignucci, Jr., third-generation owner and grandson of Danny Di Bruno.


Di Bruno Bros WayneCourtesy of/Jackie Botto

The 8,000-square-foot marketplace in Wayne has a lot to offer.


Di Bruno Bros WayneCourtesy of/Jackie Botto

The new location will sell fresh flowers and other gifts.


Di Bruno Bros WayneCourtesy of/Jackie Botto

Guests can pick up fresh bread, in addition to cheese, crackers, cured meats and other gourmet snacks.


Di Bruno Bros WayneCourtesy of/Jackie Botto

Guests can enjoy wine at Bar Alimentari inside the store.


Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Grocers Philadelphia Wayne Business Shopping

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Hurts' future, Lurie's role, Ertz's trade market: Takeaways from Howie Roseman's press conference
Jalen-Hurts-Howie-Roseman_121320_usat

Addiction

The COVID-19 pandemic has made it tougher to quit smoking
Smoking during pandemic

politicians

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman explains in blog post the significance of tattoos on his forearms
Fetterman Inline Tattoos

Eagles

Carson Wentz talks Jalen Hurts, his alleged trade demand and being a bad teammate
Carson-Wentz-Colts_031821

Movies

Delco-inspired movie 'Last Call' hits select theaters Friday
Jeremy Piven 'Last Call'

Food & Drink

Virtual panel with women restaurateurs to be accompanied by takeout food and drink
Philadelphia Women in Food panel

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 2401 pennsylvania ave 17a6-a7

FOR SALE! One of-a-kind updated 3 bed, 3 bath on a high floor. Features see-forever views from the Schuylkill River across the Fairmount section of Philadelphia from a 46' private terrace. 1,981 sqft | $849,900
Limited - Allan Domb - 135 S 19TH STREET #911-912

FOR RENT! Brand new 2 bed, 2 bath home sitting atop Rittenhouse Square! Newly-installed kitchen and flooring. Generously-sized living and dining rooms boasting amazing views through large bay windows. 1,246 sqft | $4,250/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved