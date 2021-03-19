Take a look inside the new Di Bruno Bros. opening in Wayne

Di Bruno Bros. officially opens a new market selling cheese, wine and artisan pantry products in Wayne on Friday.

It is the sixth location for the family-owned business. Main Line shoppers now will be able to visit the new 8,000-square-foot store, as well as the Ardmore Farmers Market in Suburban Square. Di Bruno Bros. has been a tenant there since 2011.

The Di Bruno Bros. in Wayne includes Bar Alimentari, a smaller version of the restaurant concept that opened in summer 2019 on the second floor of the Rittenhouse location. The 20-foot circular bar serves small plates of cheese and charcuterie, antipasto and wine.

The Cucina, another 20-foot bar with an open kitchen, makes Roman-style pizza, small snacks, sides dishes and daily specials. It also will double as an area for cooking classes and demonstrations.

There is full-service coffee bar inside, too. It's a collaboration with Seattle-based Caffè Umbria, also a family-owned business.

New experiences for shoppers at the Wayne location include the Rosticceria, serving a variety of rotisserie meats, sides and various styles of sandwiches; the Salumi and Seacuterie Counter, offering a wide selection of caviar, smoked fish and an assortment of cured meats from around the world; and the Pane and Dulce counter with house-made pastries, baked goods, cakes and other desserts, plus a selection of freshly baked breads from some of the area’s bakeries. A gelato cart also is planned to debut this summer.



Shoppers in Wayne also can expect the full offerings available at Di Bruno Bros.' other locations. There is a selection of hundreds of cheeses, cured meats, olives, antipasti and pantry products like olive oil, vinegars, fresh pasta, honeys and crackers, along with a curated selection of beer and wine.

The new Di Bruno Bros. is at 385 W. Lancaster Ave. and will implement COVID-related safety measures. They include sanitizing protocols and offering self-checkout, contact-free ordering with curbside pickup and delivery through their shopping app.

Check out a sneak peek of the Wayne store below.

The new Di Bruno Bros. in Wayne.



'For over 80 years and three generations, we've served the Philadelphia region and brought some of the world's most exciting culinary experiences and delicious specialty products to our hometown,' said president Bill Mignucci, Jr., third-generation owner and grandson of Danny Di Bruno.



The 8,000-square-foot marketplace in Wayne has a lot to offer.



The new location will sell fresh flowers and other gifts.



Guests can pick up fresh bread, in addition to cheese, crackers, cured meats and other gourmet snacks.


