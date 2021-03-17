More Culture:

March 17, 2021

Warby Parker opening store in Ardmore's Suburban Square shopping center

By Sinead Cummings
Warby Parker in Suburban Square Courtesy of/Warby Parker

Warby Parker is opening in Ardmore's Suburban Square. There's also a location in Center City and the King of Prussia Mall.

Warby Parker is expanding to the Main Line. A new store is opening in Ardmore's Suburban Square on Saturday, March 20.

The retailer was founded in Philadelphia by students of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. The brand primarily sells products through its website, but has retail locations across the U.S.

A Center City store opened in 2017, and then another opened in the King of Prussia Mall in 2019.

The Suburban Square location will carry Warby Parker's full optical and sun eyewear collection, along with Scout by Warby Parker daily contact lenses, and will offer eye exams. The retailer also sells anti-fog spray to help prevent foggy glasses while wearing a mask.

Warby Parker in Suburban SquareCourtesy of/Warby Parker

Inside the new Warby Parker in Suburban Square.

Loveis Wise, a University of the Arts alum, created original artwork for the new store's exterior and interior, including a full-scale mural. Wise's artwork also will be featured on a special gift with purchase – a limited edition poster – throughout opening weekend.

The shop is located at 66 Coulter Ave. in Ardmore. Other businesses in Suburban Square include Urban Outfitters, Apple, Drybar, Kendra Scott, Shake Shack, Sephora, Cava and Trader Joe's.

