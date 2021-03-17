Warby Parker opening store in Ardmore's Suburban Square shopping center

Warby Parker is expanding to the Main Line. A new store is opening in Ardmore's Suburban Square on Saturday, March 20.

The retailer was founded in Philadelphia by students of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. The brand primarily sells products through its website, but has retail locations across the U.S.

A Center City store opened in 2017, and then another opened in the King of Prussia Mall in 2019.



The Suburban Square location will carry Warby Parker's full optical and sun eyewear collection, along with Scout by Warby Parker daily contact lenses, and will offer eye exams. The retailer also sells anti-fog spray to help prevent foggy glasses while wearing a mask.

Courtesy of/Warby Parker Courtesy of/Warby Parker Inside the new Warby Parker in Suburban Square.

The shop is located at 66 Coulter Ave. in Ardmore. Other businesses in Suburban Square include Urban Outfitters, Apple, Drybar, Kendra Scott, Shake Shack, Sephora, Cava and Trader Joe's.