October 08, 2020

Warby Parker comes up with solution to foggy glasses when wearing a mask

The kit is available online for $15

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Warby Parker Eyeglasses
Warby Parker anti-fog spray Anna Shvets/Pexels.com

Warby Parker's new anti-fog spray is designed to prevent foggy glasses while wearing a face mask.

Wearing a mask is important to protect yourself and others from COVID-19. At this point, grabbing your mask before heading outside should be a habit, like remembering to take your wallet and keys.

If you wear glasses, you also may have gotten used to foggy lenses while wearing a face covering, but it doesn't have to be that way. There's a solution to the mild frustration.

RELATED: COVID-19 can spread via airborne transmission, revised CDC guidelines say

When wearing a mask, your warm breath may escape from small openings near the nose and cheek area if your covering doesn't fit snuggly. When the warm air rises and reaches the cooler lenses of the glasses, that's what causes fogging, Prevention magazine explains.

Warby Parker recently launched the Clean My Lenses Kit, featuring an anti-fog spray. The retailer was founded in Philadelphia by students of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania who had the bright idea to sell glasses online.

The kit is $15 and comes with anti-fog spray, a microfiber cleaning cloth and a microfiber lens pouch, which also can be used as a cleaning cloth.

The kit is available online, as well as at select Warby Parker brick-and-mortar locations across the country. Locally, there's a store in Center City and at the King of Prussia Mall.

Of course, anti-fog spray for glasses isn't brand new. There are plenty of options out there. But if you're already using Warby Parker as you go-to for glasses and contacts, you may as well throw their spray in your shopping bag, too.

