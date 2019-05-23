Di Bruno Bros. in Rittenhouse opening Alimentari on second floor

Sometime soon, Di Bruno Bros. in Rittenhouse will open Alimentari, an Italian-style wine and pizza café, on the second floor.

Not much info on the concept is available, yet, but it's exciting nonetheless. Anything involving pizza is exciting, right?

PhillyVoice reached out to Di Bruno Bros. Thursday about the news, which was first reported on Philly.com, and here's what we learned:

• Alimentari is an Italian word that means "good food and camaraderie."



• The café will serve Roman-style square pizza, typically sold by weight. A new electric oven is arriving this week from Italy.



• Products featured in the store will be used in the upstairs café. From Di Bruno Bros.: "We often teach people how to use these incredible products and create pairings of their own, now we get to bring them to life upstairs."



• Di Bruno Bros. considers Alimentari its entry into the dining experience.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more details on Alimentari's opening are announced.

