More Culture:

May 23, 2019

Di Bruno Bros. in Rittenhouse opening Alimentari on second floor

An Italian-style wine and pizza café is coming this summer

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Openings
Di Bruno Bros. in Rittenhouse opening wine and pizza cafe on second floor Courtesy of/Di Bruno Bros.

Di Bruno Bros. in Rittenhouse opening Alimentari, wine and pizza cafe on second floor.

Sometime soon, Di Bruno Bros. in Rittenhouse will open Alimentari, an Italian-style wine and pizza café, on the second floor.

Not much info on the concept is available, yet, but it's exciting nonetheless. Anything involving pizza is exciting, right?

RELATED: Pizza is healthier to eat for breakfast than cereal, nutritionist says | Hiroki is new Japanese omakase concept in Fishtown | Food & Wine names Philly BYOB its No. 1 pick for Best New Restaurant

PhillyVoice reached out to Di Bruno Bros. Thursday about the news, which was first reported on Philly.com, and here's what we learned:

• Alimentari is an Italian word that means "good food and camaraderie."

• The café will serve Roman-style square pizza, typically sold by weight. A new electric oven is arriving this week from Italy.

• Products featured in the store will be used in the upstairs café. From Di Bruno Bros.: "We often teach people how to use these incredible products and create pairings of their own, now we get to bring them to life upstairs."

• Di Bruno Bros. considers Alimentari its entry into the dining experience.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more details on Alimentari's opening are announced.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Openings Philadelphia Rittenhouse Wine Center City Pizza

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Mailbag: Is the Eagles' 2019 roster better than their Super Bowl roster in 2017?
052319NickFoles

Courts

Philly District Attorney files appeal for new trial and judge for Meek Mill case
Meek Mill appeal Krasner

Television

Jason Segel spotted in Philly ahead of shooting AMC anthology series here
Jason Segel Philadelphia AMC

Eagles

5 Eagles breakout candidates in 2019
052219DallasGoedert

Review

Movie review: 'Aladdin' remake mostly succeeds- except for Will Smith
Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott in Aladdin

Addiction

Penn Medicine drastically cuts opioid prescriptions for some cancer patients
Carroll - The Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved