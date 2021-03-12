Philly cheesesteak pizza offered for Pi Day by King of Prussia's North Italia

North Italia, an Italian restaurant at the King of Prussia Mall, plans on celebrating Pi Day with pizza.



The restaurant will offer a limited-edition pie starting Sunday, March 14, through the end of the month. It will replace the rotating Chef's Daily Pizza.

At the King of Prussia location, guests can order a cheesesteak pizza made with garlic cream sauce, sliced fontina cheese, steak, pepperoncini, garlic oil, grana Padano, crecenza cheese and fresh herbs for $17.

According to executive chef Paul Delarosa, the pie pays homage to one of Philly's favorite foods but with "a bit of Northern Italian flair."

For each purchase of a specialty pizza, North Italia will donate $1 to its national charity partner, FoodCorps, to support the nonprofit's mission of providing access to healthy food and nutrition to school-aged children nationwide.

The pie will be available for dine-in, takeout and delivery.

Different Pi Day pizza specials will be available at different North Italia locations. An andouille Creole pizza will be offered in Houston, Texas and a Carolina BBQ short rib pizza will be served in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Pi Day celebrates the mathematical constant Pi, the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter. The circumference of any circle is about 3.14 times its diameter.