December 17, 2023

3 flight attendants hospitalized after being exposed to fumes at Atlantic City Airport

New Jersey State Police assisted the Spirit Airlines crew members to the hospital early Sunday after they inhaled an unknown substance

John Paul Titlow
By John Paul Titlow
PhillyVoice Staff
John Nacion/SIPA USA

Three Spirit Airlines flight attendants were taken to the hospital after being exposed to fumes at the Atlantic City Airport early Sunday morning, officials said. The above photo shows a Spirit Airlines aircraft at La Guardia Airport in 2020.

Three flight attendants were hospitalized early Sunday morning after being exposed to fumes at Atlantic City Airport, officials said. The exact nature of the fumes involved were not known as of Sunday afternoon. 

The incident occurred around 5:47 a.m. on Sunday when New Jersey State Police troopers were dispatched to the airport after three Spirit Airlines flight attendants came in contact with the fumes. Police then assisted them to a nearby hospital for further evaluation, according to NBC Philadelphia

Authorities did not identify any of the individuals involved, nor disclose the exact extent or nature of any injuries they may have suffered as a result of the incident. 

The flight attendants were on board a flight that was scheduled to depart Atlantic City for Fort Meyers, Florida at 6:35 a.m., but that flight's departure was delayed due to the medical emergency.

Authorities were still investigating the incident as of Sunday afternoon. 

This is a developing news story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.

