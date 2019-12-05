Spotify wrapped: Meek Mill, Taylor Swift, and Bradley Cooper make 2019 lists

Spotify has provided users with personalized years in review, recapping the music each account streamed the most in 2019, as well as overall rankings for the most listened to artists of the year and the 2010s.

Meek Mill, Taylor Swift, and, of course, Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga's "Shallow" all made the top lists for the year. Swift managed cement her pop superstar status earning spots on more than just the 2019 Spotify Wrapped lists. Swift landed among Spotify's top-five, most-listened-to female artists of the decade. She ranked third behind Ariana Grande and Rihanna.

