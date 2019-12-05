Spotify wrapped: Meek Mill, Taylor Swift, and Bradley Cooper make 2019 lists

December 05, 2019
Spotify has provided users with personalized years in review, recapping the music each account streamed the most in 2019, as well as overall rankings for the most listened to artists of the year and the 2010s.
Meek Mill, Taylor Swift, and, of course, Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga's "Shallow" all made the top lists for the year. Swift managed cement her pop superstar status earning spots on more than just the 2019 Spotify Wrapped lists. Swift landed among Spotify's top-five, most-listened-to female artists of the decade. She ranked third behind Ariana Grande and Rihanna.
The Berks County native also was the third most-listened-to female artist for 2019. "You Need to Calm Down" was the 13th most listened to song of 2019. She also ranked No. 12 among top artists of 2019.
For every Spotify user who did find Taylor Swift as their top artist of the year, they weren't exactly shocked.
me pretending to be surprised when i open my spotify wrapped 2019 and find out that taylor swift was my top listened to artist pic.twitter.com/ALAtrWjZYe— jasmin (@stunnerswift) December 5, 2019
Me when Spotify tells me my top artist is Taylor Swift #SpotifyWrapped pic.twitter.com/THJaAYmZbE— Sophie (@SophNicSal) December 3, 2019
Meek Mill's "Going Bad," featuring Drake, was the 32nd most-listened-to track on Spotify in 2019. The Philadelphia rapper also made a significant dent in individual listener's top artists lists.
This is how my decade sounded on @Spotify. Get your Wrapped #spotifywrapped https://t.co/KQgHGxbTMI @MeekMill peep this legend🤪— ⚠️ (@RadShayan) December 5, 2019
Thank you @MeekMill for spending 179 hours with me this year on @Spotify. You are my #1. #spotifywrapped you changed my life bro my whole mindset— K1 Legend (@EpiC_KurT) December 5, 2019
After winning a Grammy, a Golden Globe, and an Oscar, Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga's duet "Shallow," from "A Star is Born," has received another honor. The song was the 10th most listened to track this year. Its popularity propelled the Jenkintown native and Gaga to the 28th most listened to Spotify artists of 2019.
Apparently I listened to the A Star is Born soundtrack a little too much during Oscar season and it resulted in Bradley Cooper being included in my top 5 artists on Spotify list. No Gaga, just Bradley.— Laura Anderson (@msLauraAnderson) December 5, 2019
So that's where I'm at.
WHY IS BRADLEY COOPER IN MY TOP 5 SPOTIFY ARTISTS pic.twitter.com/FrZZRfdLDt— geoff (fan + personal acc) (@riverageoffreyy) December 5, 2019
Lady Gaga AND Bradley Cooper were in my Top 5 Spotify artists for the year...that’s how much I loved A Star is Born— Big_Wehner (@Alec_Wehner) December 5, 2019
