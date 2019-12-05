More Culture:

December 05, 2019

Spotify wrapped: Meek Mill, Taylor Swift, and Bradley Cooper make 2019 lists

The Berks County native was the streaming service's third most listened to female artist of the decade

By Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Music Spotify
Bradley Cooper Lady Gaga Spotify wrapper 2019 Robert Deutsch/USA Today

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga's duet 'Shallow' is the 10th most listened to song on Spotify in 2019. The popularity of the song from 'A Star is Born' pushed Cooper and Gaga up the list of Spotify's most-listened-to artists of 2019.

Spotify has provided users with personalized years in review, recapping the music each account streamed the most in 2019, as well as overall rankings for the most listened to artists of the year and the 2010s.

Meek Mill, Taylor Swift, and, of course, Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga's "Shallow" all made the top lists for the year. Swift managed cement her pop superstar status earning spots on more than just the 2019 Spotify Wrapped lists. Swift landed among Spotify's top-five, most-listened-to female artists of the decade. She ranked third behind Ariana Grande and Rihanna.

MORE: Stratus Rooftop Lounge to close in January for major renovation

The Berks County native also was the third most-listened-to female artist for 2019. "You Need to Calm Down" was the 13th most listened to song of 2019. She also ranked No. 12 among top artists of 2019.

For every Spotify user who did find Taylor Swift as their top artist of the year, they weren't exactly shocked. 


Meek Mill's "Going Bad," featuring Drake, was the 32nd most-listened-to track on Spotify in 2019.  The Philadelphia rapper also made a significant dent in individual listener's top artists lists. 


After winning a Grammy, a Golden Globe, and an Oscar, Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga's duet "Shallow," from "A Star is Born," has received another honor. The song was the 10th most listened to track this year. Its popularity propelled the Jenkintown native and Gaga to the 28th most listened to Spotify artists of 2019. 




Have a news tip? Let us know.

Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

