Stop calling the cops on spotted lanternflies ... and more from this week in Philly Twitter

September 12, 2019
Philadelphia Police took to social media this week to give an important PSA: No, you can't call 911 on spotted lanternflies.
"Please do NOT call 911 to report #SpottedLanternfly sightings. While they are a nuisance, they are not a police issue," PPD tweeted from its official account Thursday morning.
It's true that the invasive insects have made their way to Philadelphia and begun a takeover. While it's important that if you see one, you should squish it immediately, you can't actually call the cops on them. You can report them to Department of Agriculture.
So, because Philly Twitter is a magical place and because it's almost Friday, we've decided to put together a compilation of local tweets from this last week. Enjoy.
First, let's just get this out of the way: Welcome Henri The Goat – "Philly's favorite goat 🐐 " – to your timelines. You can follow him on Twitter and on Instagram. You're welcome.
In other news, comedian John Mulaney was apparently in Philadelphia at The Met last night for Kacey Musgraves' stop on her world tour. Read: I missed John Mulaney and Kacey Musgraves in Philly all in one night. So that's fine, I'm completely OK with that, I'm not upset.
There were dispatches from the newly-reopened iconic Melrose Diner, which was closed due to a massive fire in July. You can read more about the fire that happened in July here.
Conrad Benner, of the Streets Dept art blog, announced a new project called Streets Dept Walls opening Sept. 19 in the city's new Fashion District development project. There will be 10 new, temporary murals by 11 Philly artists done there.
Triple Bottom Brewing Co., the company two years in the making that's hiring people who have traditionally faced barriers to employment, opens Thursday. It's at 915 Spring Garden St. Here's more on it's mission, via the Philadelphia Citizen.
Former Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell wrote an op-ed in the Washington Post calling Elizabeth Warren a hypocrite and effectively declared his loyalty to Joe Biden. In summary, the op-ed claims Warren has lied about not using big-ticket donors and being anti-establishment.
Notably, Rendell loves to call people hypocrites.
Here are some Philly reactions to the former governor's piece.
Local Philly newsmaker (Technical.ly, Generocity, Philly Tech Week) Chris Wink got a huge endorsement from NYU journalism professor and Big Twitter Person Jay Rosen for his piece on the business of journalism.
On Wednesday, we remembered the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the U.S., and Philadelphians gave many tributes to memorialize the lost and fallen.
