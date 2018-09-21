More Sports:

September 21, 2018

St. Joe's Prep tops inaugural PhillyVoice High School Football Top 10

And there's good reason to rank the undefeated Hawks as the best team in Southeastern Pennsylvania...

By Joseph Santoliquito
082418_Trotter-2 Joe Santoliquito/for PhillyVoice

St. Joe's Prep sophomore linebacker Jeremiah Trotter, Jr.

There was an idea that St. Joseph’s Prep would be very good this season, though some doubt hovered over the Hawks, considering how young they are. But the Hawks, behind sophomore quarterback Kyle McCord and sophomore linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr., have matured faster than expected and gotten off to a 2-0 start with victories over St. Peter’s Prep (35-27) and Our Lady of Good Counsel in Maryland (34-27) to begin their season.

It’s why the Hawks, who play the most ambitious schedule in the area, top the inaugural PhillyVoice Southeastern PA High School Top 10, followed by Coatesville, which is 4-0 and has outscored its opponents an impressive 183-39.

We award ambitious schedules. 

Imhotep Charter, for example, is 1-2, with losses to DeMatha and St. Joseph’s Regional, which are a combined 4-2, while in contrast, undefeated Malvern Prep is 3-0, with the three teams the Friars beat carrying an overall record of 2-9.

In the coming weeks, we’ll include a game of the week. 

The PhillyVoice Top 10

1. St. Joseph’s Prep (2-0)

2. Coatesville (4-0)

3. North Penn (4-0)

4. Imhotep Charter (1-2)

5. Malvern Prep (3-0)

6. Archbishop Wood (1-2)

7. Downingtown East (4-0)

8. Downingtown West (4-0)

9. Neshaminy (2-2)

10. Garnet Valley (4-0)

