March 05, 2019

Cheer on floats, Irish dancers at the 2019 St. Patrick's Day Parade

Dress in green and prepare for a full day of fun

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
A St. Patrick's Day decoration.

There are two things you should know about Sunday. It's daylight saving time, so remember to set your clocks forward, and it's the date of the 2019 St. Patrick's Day Parade in Philadelphia.

The parade, which takes place rain or shine, dates back to 1771, making it one of the oldest parades in the country.

RELATED: Celebrate St. Patrick's Day early at Irish Spirit Speakeasy in Rittenhouse | 5 ways life would be better if it were always daylight saving time

Crowds will line the streets to see Irish dancers, decorated floats, marching bands and music groups. This year's theme is "St. Patrick, unite us!"

The fun starts at 11 a.m. from 16th Street and JFK Boulevard. From there, the parade makes its way around City Hall and down Market Street to the performance area at Fifth Street. View the route here.

If you're unable to make it to Philly, you can watch on TV. The parade will be broadcast on Fox 29 from noon to 3 p.m., and replayed on March 17.

2019 St. Patrick's Day Parade

Sunday, March 10
11 a.m. | Free to attend
Mainly on Market Street

Have a news tip? Let us know.

