Stan Lee expresses love for fans in a heartfelt video

As the tributes to comic book icon Stan Lee, who died Monday morning, keep rolling in, the co-creator of the Marvel Universe had his own message to his fans in a video that was posted to Lee’s official Twitter account on Wednesday.

The video was posted with the caption: “So many wonderful moments with Stan came spontaneously. As we were setting up the camera one day, he casually started talking about his fans. We know how much Stan meant to you, and we thought it would be nice for you to hear how much your support meant to him.”

In his last video, he begins by saying, ”I love my fans. I cannot tell you how much I love my fans. Sometimes at night, I am sitting here thinking, 'What's it all about?' And then I get a letter from a fan or I read something or I see something or I remember something. And I realize, it's so lucky to have fans, fans who really care about you. That's the reason I care so much about the fans because they make me feel so great."

He adds to his touching message, “And there's something, if you think about it, wonderful about someone caring about you — as I care about them — whom you've never met. They may live in another part of the world. But they care and you have something in common, and occasionally you contact each other. But this business of fans I think is terrific, and I love them all."

