Sign up for SUP class in Margate and receive $25 off purchase at pop-up shop

Looking to stay active at the Jersey Shore this weekend? Before hitting the beach, you can fit in a workout and some shopping.

Kin Boutique, a women's clothing store in Philadelphia, has partnered with Stacey's Surf & Paddle in Margate City to host a stand up paddle board (SUP) class on the bay on Saturday, July 20.

The hour-long workout will start at 10 a.m. Anyone who signs up will receive $25 off their purchase at Kin's pop-up shop at Stacey's.

The pop-up will include exclusive one-piece swimsuits by Sidway Swim and Static Swimwear, along with clothing, sunglasses, cover-ups, sandals and other beach essentials. Many of Kin's pieces are from Australian labels.

The SUP session costs $35 per person. Those interested can sign up here.



Saturday, July 20

10-11 a.m. | $35 per person

Stacey’s Surf & Paddle

9511 Amherst Ave., Margate City, N.J. 08402

