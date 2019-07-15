More Events:

July 15, 2019

Sign up for SUP class in Margate and receive $25 off purchase at pop-up shop

Before hitting the beach, fit in a workout and some shopping

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Stacey's Surf & Paddle in Margate City, New Jersey Rosie Simmons/Kin Boutique

Kin Boutique in Philadelphia and Stacey's Surf & Paddle in Margate City, New Jersey, teamed up to host an event on Saturday, July 20.

Looking to stay active at the Jersey Shore this weekend? Before hitting the beach, you can fit in a workout and some shopping.

Kin Boutique, a women's clothing store in Philadelphia, has partnered with Stacey's Surf & Paddle in Margate City to host a stand up paddle board (SUP) class on the bay on Saturday, July 20.

The hour-long workout will start at 10 a.m. Anyone who signs up will receive $25 off their purchase at Kin's pop-up shop at Stacey's.

RELATED: Fit in a workout at the Shore at Sculpt360's pop-up studio in Margate

The pop-up will include exclusive one-piece swimsuits by Sidway Swim and Static Swimwear, along with clothing, sunglasses, cover-ups, sandals and other beach essentials. Many of Kin's pieces are from Australian labels.

The SUP session costs $35 per person. Those interested can sign up here.

SUP, Shop and Save

Saturday, July 20
10-11 a.m. | $35 per person
Stacey’s Surf & Paddle
9511 Amherst Ave., Margate City, N.J. 08402

