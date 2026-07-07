Official 'Star Wars' exhibition will make its world premiere at The Franklin Institute

Philadelphia will be the first city in the world to host "Star Wars: The Experience," a new official exhibition celebrating the franchise's 50th anniversary.

The exhibition opens at The Franklin Institute on Feb. 13, 2027, and will be the only official "Star Wars" exhibition during the franchise's 50th anniversary year. The museum describes it as the largest and most comprehensive behind-the-scenes exhibition celebrating the "Star Wars" galaxy.

After its run in Philadelphia through Sept. 6, 2027, the exhibition will begin a five-year tour across North America.

Created by The Franklin Institute with Lucasfilm, Disney Consumer Products and MDSX, the 18,000-square-foot exhibition will feature immersive galleries, interactive experiences and more than 70 artifacts from the Lucasfilm archives.

Many of the items will be on public display for the first time. Highlights include Darth Vader's screen used costume, Darth Maul's lightsaber, Grogu, R2-D2, C-3PO, a speeder bike and original props from the Disney+ series "Andor."

Visitors also will learn how the "Star Wars" universe came to life through costume design, creatures, sound, visual effects, gaming and the fans who have helped make the franchise a cultural phenomenon for nearly 50 years.

Tickets go on sale in November. Pricing has not yet been announced.

The Franklin Institute will reveal additional details and the first renderings of the exhibition during a panel at San Diego Comic-Con on July 24.

Opens Feb. 13, 2027

The Franklin Institute

222 N 20th St.

Philadelphia, PA 19103

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