Collaboration dinner at Stina to raise funds for Attic Youth Center

Chef Bobby Saritsoglou of Stina and chef Ari Miller of Musi are collaborating on a four-course dinner to raise money for the Attic Youth Center, a Philly organization for LGBTQ+ youth.

The dinner will be on Tuesday, June 29 at Stina. The Mediterranean BYOB is located at 1705 Snyder Ave.

Saritsoglou and Miller's dinner includes marinated feta, a fish kebab, dry-aged duck and dessert. The dinner is $85 per person and will be offered from 4-10 p.m.



Stina will donate 20% of the evening's sales to the Attic Youth Center. As part of Stina's on-going fundraising for local charities, 1% of June's sales also will be donated to the organization.

To drink, guests can purchase brews from the Stickman Brews pop-up during the event. Four 8-ounce pours paired with the meal can be purchased for $10, and $5 16-ounce pours will be for sale, too.

Reservations can be made through Resy or by calling (215) 337-3455. Below is the full menu for the special dinner.

• Marinated feta and charred lettuces – Triple cream and aged feta from the Farm at Doe Run. Marinated with blue poppy seeds from Afyonkarahisar, Turkey and rose buds from Dubai, with lettuces charred in Stina's wood-fired oven. • Fish kebab – Kebab, spiced with urfa peppers from Burlap & Barrel, wrapped in a backyard fig leaf and roasted in the wood-fired oven. • Dry-aged duck – Red tahina with duck, cured in mahleb made from three Springs Fruit Farm's sour cherry pits, dry-aged and roasted in the wood-fired oven. • Black lime malabi (milk pudding) – Black lime with Meyer lemons from Bhumi Growers and charred fruit from the wood-fired oven.

Tuesday’s event is part of Stina's year-round mission to give back to the community. Once a month Stina hosts a special night and donates 20% to an area nonprofit that is specially selected by Saritsoglou and his wife Christina Kallas-Saritsoglou.

Since opening their doors, Stina has donated to the following organizations: SEAMAAC, Juntos, Women In Transition, Stephen Girard Elementary, Puentes De Salud, Philadelphia Bail Fund, West Passyunk Neighbors Association, Project Home, Books Through Bars, Unity In the Community, Punks With Lunch, Homies Helping Homies, Lil Filmmakers and Empowering Cuts.

Tuesday, June 29

$85 per person

Stina

1705 Snyder Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19145

