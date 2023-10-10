More Events:

October 10, 2023

Sting to perform 2 concerts with the Philadelphia Orchestra in March

The English rock star previously played with the ensemble in 2010. A presale for the shows begins Wednesday

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Performances Concerts
Philadelphia Orchestra Sting Provided Image/Chris Kendig

Sting will perform back-to-back concerts with the Philadelphia Orchestra at the Kimmel Center on March 8-9. The ticket presale begins Wednesday, with the general sale following Monday.

Sting is returning to Philadelphia in March to perform back-to-back concerts with the Philadelphia Orchestra. 

The shows will be held Friday, March 8, and Saturday, March 9, at Verizon Hall at the Kimmel Center. The concerts will begin at 5 p.m.

MORE: YèShì Chinatown Night Market returns next week after four-year hiatus

Sting will perform orchestral renditions of some of his biggest hits. Expect the setlist to include "All For Love," his collaboration with Bryan Adams and Rod Stewart, "Always On Your Side," his collaboration with Sheryl Crow, and songs from his days with The Police, like "Roxanne" and "Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic."

Sting, the winner of 17 Grammy Awards, previously performed with the Philadelphia Orchestra in 2010 at the Academy of Music's 153rd anniversary concert.  

That same year, the English rock star recorded 10 of his songs with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra for the album, "Symphonicities." He went on a world tour with the orchestra, stopping at Camden and Atlantic City, and later released a live album recorded at a show in Berlin. 

In 2019, Sting released "My Songs," an album with reimagined, contemporary versions of his old songs. Most recently, he produced Shaggy's Grammy Award-nominated album, "Com Fly Wid Me," which featured Frank Sinatra's songbook performed in a reggae style. 

Last month, Sting and Shaggy teamed up to host One Fine Day, an outdoor music festival held at the Mann Center. It included performances from Thundercat, Koffee, Tank & The Bangas and G. Love. 

Tickets to Sting's concerts with the Philadelphia Orchestra go on sale Monday, Oct. 16. A presale becomes available at 10 a.m. Wednesday for orchestra members and Sting's online fan club. 

Sting with the Philadelphia Orchestra

March 8-9 | 5 p.m.
Verizon Hall at the Kimmel Center
300 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19102

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice

Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff

maggie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Performances Concerts Philadelphia Philadelphia Orchestra Verizon Hall Kimmel Center Sting Music

Videos

Featured

Limited - Cumberland Valley - Yellow Breeches

Pick a bushel of fun in Cumberland Valley this fall
Purchased - Woman standing with glasses in hand

Six steps for women to improve their future financial state

Just In

Must Read

Labor

SEPTA Transit Police union votes to authorize strike, joining transport workers
SEPTA Transit Police

Sponsored

Fall happenings at the Betsy Ross House
Limited - Historic Philadelphia - Betsy Ross House

Healthy Eating

Why drinking soda is bad for your health – and how to quit
soda health effects

Food & Drink

Hi-Lo Taco, which began as a Fishtown pop-up, to open restaurant in Midtown Village
Hi Lo Taco Opening

Phillies

The Phillies couldn't pile on against the Braves in Game 2, and it came back to bite them
Bryce-Harper-Tag-Out-Matt-Olson-Phillies-Braves-NLDS-Game-2-2023-MLB.jpg

Family-Friendly

Dinos After Dark brings a Halloween-themed beer garden and costume party to the Academy of Natural Sciences
dinos-after-dark.jpeg

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved