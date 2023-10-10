Sting to perform 2 concerts with the Philadelphia Orchestra in March

Sting is returning to Philadelphia in March to perform back-to-back concerts with the Philadelphia Orchestra.

The shows will be held Friday, March 8, and Saturday, March 9, at Verizon Hall at the Kimmel Center. The concerts will begin at 5 p.m.

Sting will perform orchestral renditions of some of his biggest hits. Expect the setlist to include "All For Love," his collaboration with Bryan Adams and Rod Stewart, "Always On Your Side," his collaboration with Sheryl Crow, and songs from his days with The Police, like "Roxanne" and "Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic."

Sting, the winner of 17 Grammy Awards, previously performed with the Philadelphia Orchestra in 2010 at the Academy of Music's 153rd anniversary concert.

That same year, the English rock star recorded 10 of his songs with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra for the album, "Symphonicities." He went on a world tour with the orchestra, stopping at Camden and Atlantic City, and later released a live album recorded at a show in Berlin.

In 2019, Sting released "My Songs," an album with reimagined, contemporary versions of his old songs. Most recently, he produced Shaggy's Grammy Award-nominated album, "Com Fly Wid Me," which featured Frank Sinatra's songbook performed in a reggae style.

Last month, Sting and Shaggy teamed up to host One Fine Day, an outdoor music festival held at the Mann Center. It included performances from Thundercat, Koffee, Tank & The Bangas and G. Love.

Tickets to Sting's concerts with the Philadelphia Orchestra go on sale Monday, Oct. 16. A presale becomes available at 10 a.m. Wednesday for orchestra members and Sting's online fan club.

March 8-9 | 5 p.m.

Verizon Hall at the Kimmel Center

300 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19102