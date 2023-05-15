Sting and Shaggy to host One Fine Day music festival at the Mann Center

Just a few days after the Made in America Festival wraps up its weekend takeover of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway this September, English rockstar Sting and Jamaican rapper and singer Shaggy will host and headline a one-day music festival at the Mann Center.

One Fine Day, which takes place Saturday, Sept. 9, will use both the TD Pavilion and the Skyline Stage at Fairmount Park's outdoor music venue. Tickets will be available for presale Tuesday, May 16 at 10 a.m. General ticket sales begin Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m.

Shaggy and Sting will perform their biggest hits together. The duo also hand-selected the festival's other artists, which include Thundercat, Koffee, Tank and the Bangas and Philly-based rock band G. Love & Special Sauce, as well as Kes, Flor de Toloache and Giordana Angi.

"Sting is a catalyst for musical curiosity," Shaggy said. "When we collaborate, we combine our musical tastes, individual cultures and a sense of wonder. We wanted to invite some of our favorite musicians to gather in real time and share some of that very vibe at One Fine Day."



"I love how Shaggy and I effortlessly push each other to creative edges," Sting said. "After having made the '44/876' album together and recording an album of Frank Sinatra covers in a reggae style, a day of hits and musical adventures in one of our favorite cities seemed like the next illogical step!"

Sting and Shaggy have been friends and collaborators for years, bonding over their shared love of reggae music. Last year, the two artists released "Com Fly Wid Me," an album of reggae-influenced covers of Frank Sinatra's greatest hits. In 2018, they partnered on "44/876," a collaborative album that references the country calling codes for England and Jamaica, respectively. The album spent weeks atop the Billboard reggae chart and won a Grammy Award for best reggae album.

Thundercat is a two-time Grammy award-winning funk bassist, singer and songwriter known for his four studio albums and collaborations with Flying Lotus, Kendrick Lamar, Erykah Badu, Mac Miller and Gorillaz. Koffee, a Jamaican pop singer and rapper, became the youngest person and only woman to win the best reggae album Grammy (for the 2019 EP "Rapture"). Elle named her as one of 10 trailblazing women changing the future.

New Orleans–based musical group Tank and the Bangas, led by lead vocalist Tarriona "Tank" Ball, fuses funk, soul, hip-hop, rock and spoken word, according to The Washingtonian. One of their spoken word pieces went viral on TikTok earlier this year, in which Ball says, "This boy be in my DMs — say I'm pretty." G. Love & Special Sauce, headed by Garrett Dutton, released their most recent album, "Philadelphia Mississippi," last summer.

Kes is a Trinidadian calypso and soul group that has collaborated with Snoop Dogg and Major Lazer; Flor de Toloache is an all-female mariachi band that got its start in New York City subways; and Giordana Angi is an Italian-French singer who came in second on the 2019 season of the Italian talent show "Amici di Maria De Filippi."

One Fine Day also offers a VIP ticket option that comes with access to a special lounge and samplings of Toscana IGT, Sting's wine from Il Palagio, paired with a selection of DiBruno Bros. gourmet cheeses.

