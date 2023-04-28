Boscov's will accept coupons from Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond has begun "winding down" its stores after filing for bankruptcy protection, with all locations set to shutter by June 30. But you can still cash in your old coupons at another business looking to score some new customers.

Boscov's, the department store chain based in Reading, will offer $10 off any purchase of at least $50 to customers with Bed Bath & Beyond coupons from now until May 31, The Morning Call reported.

"We’re happy to make those BB&B coupons useful and introduce shoppers to Boscov’s at the same time,” Boscov’s CEO and Chair Jim Boscov said in a statement. “They’ll find that we carry many of the same products they’re used to seeing plus a store full of other departments including apparel, cosmetics, jewelry, handbags, and more. Best of all, they’ll discover that they don’t need a coupon at Boscov’s to get the best prices every day of the week.”



While chains like Bed Bath & Beyond and David's Bridal are shuttering stores or making drastic cuts to their payrolls, Boscov's is doing well under its business model. Last year, it brought in over $1 billion in sales. The department store — which has 49 locations across Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Ohio, Connecticut and Rhode Island — plans to open a shop in West Virginia this year.

Big Lots and The Container Store have also said they will offer discounts to customers with coupons from Bed Bath & Beyond, NJ.com reported.

The Container Store will offer 20% off any single item between now and May 31, while Big Lots will slash 20% off a purchase of $50 or more until May 7.

Bed Bath & Beyond filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last week after failing to raise enough money to keep the business running. The New Jersey-headquartered home goods store has begun shutting down its 360 namesake stores and 120 Buybuy Baby locations — and those that remain are no longer accepting coupons.