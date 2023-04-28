Bradley Cooper says he 'cried hard' when he saw the final 'Guardians of the Galaxy'

If you weren't expecting to sob over a CGI raccoon this weekend, well, guess again.

Marvel closes out its current "Guardians of the Galaxy" story with the final installment in writer/director James Gunn's trilogy, which hit theaters Thursday night. "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" centers on the shortest, furriest and crankiest member of the group of intergalactic warriors, Rocket Raccoon, and it gets emotional — just ask the actor who voices him, Bradley Cooper.

"I cried hard," the Jenkintown native told "Access Hollywood" at the movie's world premiere, recalling his first viewing of the film. "I mean like, hard. I texted (Gunn) and was like, 'Bro I am weeping."

The movie delves into Rocket's origin story as the test subject of a cruel scientist with a serious god complex. Rocket, who insists throughout the trilogy that he's not a raccoon, started life as a normal baby animal before the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji) performed a series of painful procedures on him, genetically engineering him so he could talk, walk upright and even understand complex science.