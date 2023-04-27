Want to see Taylor Swift in Philly? Capital One is giving away tickets to all three concerts at Lincoln Financial Field

Taylor Swift will soon roll into Philadelphia in a "lavender haze," performing three consecutive shows at Lincoln Financial Field from May 12 through May 14. Local Swifties still scrambling to acquire tickets to the sold-out concerts should keep their "eyes open" for a last-minute opportunity to secure seats at the Eras Tour.

Capital One is hosting Eras Tour ticket giveaways at its cafes in Rittenhouse and King of Prussia from Tuesday, May 2 through Friday, May 5. To enter, all fans have to do is visit one of the locations and use their smartphones to scan QR codes printed on cafe signage or ambassador lanyards.

In all, the company will give away 12 tickets. Two winners will be selected at random for each of the three shows, and each winner will be digitally transferred a pair of tickets.



Capital One Cafes are community spaces that offer food, drinks and co-working spaces. The company hosted giveaways for each of the previous Eras Tour stops so far at its cafes, and plans to continue doing so throughout the U.S. leg of the tour.



The Rittenhouse Café is located at 135 S. 17th Street, Suite A, and during the contest will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The King of Prussia Café is located in The Plaza Capital One at 160 N. Gulph Road, and is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday until 9 p.m.

While you don't need to be a Capital One customer to enter the ticket giveaway, Capital One is the national presenting partner for Swift's current tour. Late last year, the singer partnered with the company for a commercial in which she dressed up in outfits inspired by her many album "eras."

The ticket sweepstakes is likely a welcome surprise for fans, who battled it out with Ticketmaster during chaotic ticket sales last year. The fracas led to fans taking the company to court last month.

The Eras Tour is traveling to 20 cities across the country. Along with receiving lavish welcomes from city officials during each stop, Swift is already setting new records with the tour. The opening show in Glendale, Arizona, broke the record for the most-attended female concert in U.S. history, which previously was held by Madonna.

Each concert on the tour stretches three hours long with a whopping 44 songs on the setlist, flashy costume changes, choreographed dance numbers and elaborate sets and lighting. The setlist features songs from each of Swift's albums, and fans in the crowd (and online) wait with bated breath to see which surprise songs she adds to the show each night.

The Philly shows will be hometown performances of sorts for the Grammy winner, who was born in West Reading and grew up on a Christmas tree farm owned by her family before moving to Nashville to pursue music.



Swift has shown her love for Philly before — most notably, when she sang the national anthem at Citizens Bank Park during the Phillies' victorious 2008 World Series appearance.

Swifties also speculate that her song "gold rush" references the Philadelphia Eagles in the lyric: "I see me padding across your wooden floors / With my Eagles T-shirt hanging from the door." Some fans argue she's referencing the rock band of the same avian name, but that's besides the point.

It may be a stretch to hope for Swift to give the local crowd a "Go Birds" on May 12, 13 or 14, but a seat in the sold-out stadium will be more than enough for hopeful fans.