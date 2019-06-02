What to stream on Hulu and Amazon for June: Oscar-nominated 'Vice,' 'Handmaid's Tale' Season 3

June 02, 2019
Hulu and Amazon have recently announced what's coming to their streaming platforms for the month of June, and we are ready for the star power.
Hulu will be welcoming the 2019 critically acclaimed films, "Vice," starring Christian Bale and Amy Adams, on June 10 and "Vox Lux," starring Natalie Portman as a pop star embroiled in scandal, on June 3. Oscar-winner "Shakespeare in Love" will also come to the platform on June 8.
Currently available to binge watch all day is ballet favorite "Center Stage" and the Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep comedy, "The Devil Wears Prada." You can also find Oliver Stone's biopic, "The Doors," as well as Bret Easton Ellis's "Less Than Zero," starring Robert Downey Jr. as a drug addict. Hulu original "Handmaid's Tale" is available on June 5.
If you want a little more, ahem, violence in your films, you'll be able to catch "American Psycho," all the "Friday the 13th" films, as well as Quentin Tarantino's "Reservoir Dogs." But once you've had enough gore, you can tune into something a bit more cutes-y with "Kindergarten Cop."
Once you've capped out your June viewing on Hulu, jump over to Amazon. The streaming platform is releasing the bulk of their new releases on June 30 this month. You can also catch all five "Rocky" films. "Sleepy Hallow " and "The Silence of the Lambs" will also be available if you need something a bit more haunting. Or, if you feel like a comedy is best, Amazon will have the classics, including 1980's "Airplane!," "Spaceballs," and "Austin Powers: Man of Mystery."
June 1
•Ask Dr. Ruth: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)
•100 Things to do Before High School (2014)
•The 13th Warrior (1999)
•A Brilliant Young Mind (2015)
•Along Came a Spider (2001)
•American Loser (2007)
•American Psycho (2000)
•And You Thought Your Parents Were Weird! (1991)
•The Ant Bully (2006)
•Antitrust (2001)
•Battle Ground (2013)
•Behind Enemy Lines (2001)•
•Best Player (2011)
•The Big Wedding (2013)
•The Boy Who Cried Werewolf (2010)
•Blaze You Out (2013)
•Body of Evidence (1993)
•Brown Sugar (2002)
•The Burbs (1989)
•Center Stage (2000)
•Cougars, Inc. (2011)
•The Crazies (2010)
•Dante’s Peak (1997)
•The Devil Wears Prada (2006)
•The Doors (1991)
•Dragonheart (1996)
•Dragonheart: A New Beginning (2000)
•Dysfunktional Family (2003)
•Emperor (2013)
•Eulogy (2004)
•Existenz (1999)
•F/X (1986)
•F/X 2 (1991)
•Flawless (1999)
•Fluke (1995)
•Free Money (1998)
•Friday the 13th (1980)
•Friday the 13th – Part II (1981)
•Friday the 13th – Part III (1982)
•Friday the 13th – Part IV: The Final Chapter (1984)
•Friday the 13th – Part V: A New Beginning (1985)
•Friday the 13th – Part VI: Jason Lives (1986)
•Friday the 13th – Part VII: The New Blood (1988)
•Friday the 13th – Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan (1989)
•Fun Size (2012)
•The Ghost Writer (2010)
•The Gift (2000)
•Godsend (2004)
•Hamlet (1990)
•Hart’s War (2002)
•Hitman (2007)
•Independence Day (1996)
•Italian for Beginners (2000)
•Jennifer 8 (1992)
•Jinxed (2013)
•Kindergarten Cop (1990)
•Kinky Boots (2005)
•Legends of the Hidden Temple (2016)
•Less Than Zero (1987)
•Liar, Liar Vampire (2015)
•The Letter (2012)
•The Lonely Man (1956)
•Lost and Delirious (2001)
•The Mighty (1998)
•Mission: Impossible (1996)
•Next Day Air (2009)
•Night of the Living Dead 3D (2006)
•Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection (2012)
•NYC Underground (2013)
•One Crazy Cruise (2015)
•Patriot Games (1992)
•Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987)
•The People vs. George Lucas (2011)
•Point Break (1991)
•Poseidon (2006)
•Private Parts (1997)
•The Puffy Chair (2006)
•Reindeer Games (2000)
•Reservoir Dogs (1992)
•Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise (1987)
•Ride (2014)
•The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let’s Do the Time Warp Again (2016)
•Rounders (1998)
•Rufus (2016)
•Rufus 2 (2017)
•Rugrats Tales from the Crib: Snow White (2005)
•Rugrats Tales from the Crib: Three Jacks and a Beanstock (2006)
•The Secret of NIMH (1982)
•Semi-Pro (2008)
•Still Waiting (2009)
•Straw Dogs (2011)
•The Surrogate (1995)
•To Live and Die in L.A. (1985)
•Waiting… (2005)
•Wonderland (2003)
June 3
•Vox Lux (2019)
•The Weekly: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
June 4
•District 9 (2009)
•Jackass 3 (2010)
June 5
•The Handmaid’s Tale: Season 3 Premiere (Hulu Original)
June 6
•Shakespeare in Love (1998)
June 7
•Into The Dark: They Come Knocking: Episode 9 Premiere (Hulu Original)
June 10
•Vice (2019)
•Celebrity Family Feud: Season 5 Premiere (ABC)
•The $100,000 Pyramid: Season 4 Premiere (ABC)
•To Tell the Truth: Season 4 Premiere (ABC)
June 11
•I Still See You (2019)
•So You Think You Can Dance: Season 16 Premiere (FOX)
June 13
•Card Sharks: Series Premiere (ABC)
•First Responders Live: Series Premiere (FOX)
•Match Game: Season 5 Premiere (ABC)
•Press Your Luck: Series Premiere (ABC)
June 14
•No Strings Attached (2010)
June 15
•A Walk on the Moon (1999)
•Highlander IV: Endgame (2000)
•Marvin’s Room (1996)
•Next Stop Wonderland (1998)
•Tadpole (2000)
•12 Monkeys: Complete Season 4 (SyFy)
June 16
•The Good Shepherd (2006)
June 18
•Grand Hotel: Series Premiere (ABC)
•Star vs. The Forces of Evil: Complete Season 4 (Disney XD)
June 19
•Good Trouble: Season 2 Premiere
June 21
•Out of the Blue (2019)
•Family Food Fight: Series Premiere (ABC)
•Holey Moley: Series Premiere (ABC)
•Reef Break: Series Premiere (ABC)
•The Wall: Series Premiere (NBC)
•Spin the Wheel: Series Premiere (FOX)
June 24
•Hurley (2019)
•Juliet, Naked (2018)
June 28
•Diane (2019)
June 29
•The Spy Who Dumped Me (2018)
June 30
•Broad City: Complete Season 5 (Comedy Central)
•True Grit (2010)
June 3
•District 9 (2009)
•Jackass 3D (2010)
June 4
•Chasing Happiness — Amazon Original movie
•Creative Galaxy, season 3 — Amazon Original series
June 7
•Home Again (2017)
June 13
•No Strings Attached (2011)
June 14
•Absentia, season 2 — Amazon Original series
•Law Abiding Citizen (2009)
June 17
•Suits, Season 8
•Yardie (2018) -- Amazon Original movie
June 21
•Documental, Season 3 — Amazon Original series
•Final Life, Season 1 — Amazon Original series
•Tokyo Alice, Season 1 — Amazon Original series
June 24
•Juliet, Naked (2018)
June 28
•The Spy Who Dumped Me (2018)
June 29
•Moose (2015)
•True Grit (2010)
June 30
•14 Women (2007)
•A Texas Funeral (1999)
•Abolition (2011)
•Air: The Musical (2010)
•Airplane II: The Sequel (1982)
•Airplane! (1980)
•All American Zombie Drugs (2010)
•An American Werewolf in London (1981)
•Apocalypse Kiss (2014)
•Appetite (1987)
•Arbitrage (2012)
•Attack of the Herbals (2011)
•Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997)
•Ball in the House (2001)
•Bank Roll (2012)
•Bartleby (2001)
•Battle of the Bone (2008)
•Big Money Hustlas (2000)
•Bigfoot Wars (2014)
•Blind Heat (2002)
•Blood Moon Rising (2009)
•Blood of the Samurai (2001)
•Blood Reaper (2003)
•Blow (2001)
•Blue Dream (2013)
•Boricua (2004)
•Bullfighter (2000)
•Bumblefuck, USA (2011)
•Carne the Taco Maker (2014)
•Clean Guys of Comedy (2013)
•Complicity (2000)
•Curse of the Zodiac (2007)
•Dai wu ke (1979)
•Desperately Seeking Susan (1985)
•Destination Vegas (1995)
•Dilemma (1997)
•Ding tian li di (1973)
•Dirt Merchant (1999)
•Dirty Pictures (2011)
•Dragon Blade (2015)
•Elephant (2003)
•Endless Love (2014)
•Exit to Hell (2013)
•Flipping (2010)
•Frankenstein Reborn (2005)
••Frozen Kiss (2009)
•Gene-Fusion (2010)
•Ghost Bride (2017)
•G-Men From Hell (2000)
•Good Luck Chuck (2007)
•Gun Shy (2017)
•Hard Candy (2008)
•Hazard Jack (2014)
•Into the Blue (2005)
•Into the Fire (2005)
•Investigating Sex (2001)
•Jack in the Box (2009)
•Jezebeth (2011)
•Jingles the Clown (2009)
•Killing Ariel (2006)
•La casa sfuggita (2003)
•Lao shu la gui (1979)
•Lawless: Dead Evidence (2000)
•Lazarus: Apocalypse (2014)
•Legend of the Sandsquatch (2006)
•Little Red Devil (2008)
•Lovin’ Molly (1974)
•Malarek (1988)
•Man About Town (2006)
•Mansion of Blood (2015)
•Meeting Spencer (2010)
•Metamorphosis (2007)
•Minority Report (2002)
•Mission: Impossible III (2006)
•Model Behavior (2000)
•Mortem (2010)
•Moscow Heat (2004)
•Mrs. Palfrey at the Claremont (2005)
•Neshika Bametzach (1990)
•New Order (2012)
•Night Train (1998)
•Open Water (2004)
•Open Water 2: Adrift (2006)
•På fremmed mark (2000)
•Phil the Alien (2004)
•Pledge of Allegiance (2015)
•PoliWood (2009)
•Postmortem (1998)
•Prey for the Beast (2007)
•Private Lessons (1981)
•Pumpkin (2002)
•Red Is the Color Of (2007)
•Redball (1999)
•Rocky (1976)
•Rocky II (1979)
•Rocky III (1982)
•Rocky IV (1985)
•Rocky V (1990)
•Romeo and Juliet (2013)
•Rules of Engagement (2000)
•Running Scared (2006)
•Rush Hour (1998)
•Rush Hour 3 (2007)
•Sample People (2000)
•Shanghai Surprise (1986)
•Silent Youth (2012)
•Silo Killer 2: The Wrath of Kyle (2009)
•Sleepy Hollow (1999)
•Slip & Fall (2011)
•Smoke n Lightnin (1995)
•Sounds of the Underground (2007)
•Spaceballs (1987)
•Species (1995)
•Species III (2004)
•Species: The Awakening (2007)
•Squeal (2008)
•Stranger Than Fiction (2006)
•Streets of Rage (1994)
•Stripperland (2011)
•Sugar Boxx (2009)
•Sunshine Cleaning (2009)
•Sweet Angel Mine (1996)
•Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006)
•The 28th Day: The Wrath of Steph (2013)
•The Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans (2009)
•The Californians (2005)
•The First Wives Club (1996)
•The Last Samurai (2003)
•The Little Kidnappers (1990)
•The Rules of Attraction (2002)
•The Silence of the Lambs (1991)
•The Sum of All Fears (2002)
•The Telling (2009)
•The Women of Brewster Place (1989)
•The Wraith (1986)
•This Revolution (2005)
•Throwing Stars (2007)
•Tsareubiytsa (1991)
•Vampire Boys (2010)
•Vampire Boys 2: The New Brood (2013)
•Viking Quest (2015)
•When Justice Fails (1999)
•Where Truth Lies (2005)
•Wiseguy, seasons 1–8
•Xuan feng shi ba qi (1977)
•Yong zheng ming zhang Shao Lin men (1977)
•Zateryannyy v Sibiri (1991)
•Zombadings 1: Patayin sa Shokot si Remington (2011)
•Zombiez (2005)
Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.