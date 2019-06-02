What to stream on Hulu and Amazon for June: Oscar-nominated 'Vice,' 'Handmaid's Tale' Season 3

Hulu and Amazon have recently announced what's coming to their streaming platforms for the month of June, and we are ready for the star power.

Hulu will be welcoming the 2019 critically acclaimed films, "Vice," starring Christian Bale and Amy Adams, on June 10 and "Vox Lux," starring Natalie Portman as a pop star embroiled in scandal, on June 3. Oscar-winner "Shakespeare in Love" will also come to the platform on June 8.