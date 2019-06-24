When darkness fell the crowd headed to the Impala Lawn to enjoy more beer, food trucks and the sounds of The Kickbax band under the big tent at the Summer Ale Festival at the Philadelphia Zoo, Saturday, June 22, 2019.
The Philadelphia Zoo hosted their annual Summer Ale Festival on Saturday night, June 22.
Nearly 4,000 people enjoyed the after hours event where they had a chance to sample over 150 craft beer and cider pours from over 70 regional and national breweries. They also enjoyed food from a dozen of the area’s top food trucks, and were able to see many of the animals at the zoo and learn about their habitats from zoo keepers on hand.
The annual event serves as a fundraiser for the zoo. Here are some scenes from the event.
HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice
Ashley Carey and Sean McCloskey at the Summer Ale Festival at the Philadelphia Zoo, Saturday, June 22, 2019.