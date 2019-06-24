More Culture:

June 24, 2019

Summer Ale Festival at the Philadelphia Zoo

The fundraiser helps support many animals that live at the zoo

013018_HughEDillon_Carroll.jpg
By HughE Dillon
PhillyVoice Contributor
Philadelphia Zoo Fundraisers
Dillon - Summer Ale fest HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

When darkness fell the crowd headed to the Impala Lawn to enjoy more beer, food trucks and the sounds of The Kickbax band under the big tent at the Summer Ale Festival at the Philadelphia Zoo, Saturday, June 22, 2019.

The Philadelphia Zoo hosted their annual Summer Ale Festival on Saturday night, June 22. 

Nearly 4,000 people enjoyed the after hours event where they had a chance to sample over 150 craft beer and cider pours from over 70 regional and national breweries. They also enjoyed food from a dozen of the area’s top food trucks, and were able to see many of the animals at the zoo and learn about their habitats from zoo keepers on hand. 

The annual event serves as a fundraiser for the zoo. Here are some scenes from the event.

Dillon - Summer Ale festHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Ashley Carey and Sean McCloskey at the Summer Ale Festival at the Philadelphia Zoo, Saturday, June 22, 2019.


Dillon - Summer Ale festHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Reggie Szatny, Kristina Glassman, Kristy Allen and Patrick Carver at the Summer Ale Festival at the Philadelphia Zoo, Saturday, June 22, 2019.


Dillon - Summer Ale festHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Tom Destefano and Josh Moore at the Summer Ale Festival at the Philadelphia Zoo, Saturday, June 22, 2019.


Dillon - Summer Ale festHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Ian Morris, Tamahra Simone, Brittney Ferguson and Jacob Naar at the Summer Ale Festival at the Philadelphia Zoo, Saturday, June 22, 2019.


Dillon - Summer Ale festHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Greg Gorski, Marilee Gallagher and Meredith Cachuela at the Summer Ale Festival at the Philadelphia Zoo, Saturday, June 22, 2019.


Dillon - Summer Ale festHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

A perplexed squirrel comes face-to-face with a LEGO Exhibit Creatures of Habit at the Summer Ale Festival at the Philadelphia Zoo, Saturday, June 22, 2019.


Dillon - Summer Ale festHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Sean Leonard and Gina Cocco brush the goats in the KidZooU at the Summer Ale Festival at the Philadelphia Zoo, Saturday, June 22, 2019.


Dillon - Summer Ale festHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Robin Bryant-Taylor, Alex Crouthamel and Chris Buente, of Moss Mill Brewing Company at the Summer Ale Festival at the Philadelphia Zoo, Saturday, June 22, 2019.


Dillon - Summer Ale festHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Guests enjoyed many interactive exhibits like this game called pin the penis on the animal at the Summer Ale Festival at the Philadelphia Zoo, Saturday, June 22, 2019.


