The Philadelphia Zoo hosted their annual Summer Ale Festival on Saturday night, June 22.

Nearly 4,000 people enjoyed the after hours event where they had a chance to sample over 150 craft beer and cider pours from over 70 regional and national breweries. They also enjoyed food from a dozen of the area’s top food trucks, and were able to see many of the animals at the zoo and learn about their habitats from zoo keepers on hand.

The annual event serves as a fundraiser for the zoo. Here are some scenes from the event.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Ashley Carey and Sean McCloskey at the Summer Ale Festival at the Philadelphia Zoo, Saturday, June 22, 2019.



HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Reggie Szatny, Kristina Glassman, Kristy Allen and Patrick Carver at the Summer Ale Festival at the Philadelphia Zoo, Saturday, June 22, 2019.



HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Tom Destefano and Josh Moore at the Summer Ale Festival at the Philadelphia Zoo, Saturday, June 22, 2019.



HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Ian Morris, Tamahra Simone, Brittney Ferguson and Jacob Naar at the Summer Ale Festival at the Philadelphia Zoo, Saturday, June 22, 2019.



HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Greg Gorski, Marilee Gallagher and Meredith Cachuela at the Summer Ale Festival at the Philadelphia Zoo, Saturday, June 22, 2019.



HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice A perplexed squirrel comes face-to-face with a LEGO Exhibit Creatures of Habit at the Summer Ale Festival at the Philadelphia Zoo, Saturday, June 22, 2019.



HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Sean Leonard and Gina Cocco brush the goats in the KidZooU at the Summer Ale Festival at the Philadelphia Zoo, Saturday, June 22, 2019.



HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Robin Bryant-Taylor, Alex Crouthamel and Chris Buente, of Moss Mill Brewing Company at the Summer Ale Festival at the Philadelphia Zoo, Saturday, June 22, 2019.

