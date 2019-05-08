More Culture:

May 08, 2019

PHOTOS: Philadelphia Zoo's WildWorks ropes course

Children can balance on ropes, climb through obstacles and take a quick zip 34-feet above the ground

013018_HughEDillon_Carroll.jpg
By HughE Dillon
PhillyVoice Contributor
Family-Friendly Philadelphia Zoo
Dillon - Philly Zoo Wildworks HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Guests explore the Philadelphia Zoo's new WildWorks ropes course and zip line, May 7, 2019.

There's a new way to explore the Philadelphia Zoo. 

It involves an obstacle course. 

The Philadelphia Zoo opened their latest exhibit, the WildWorks ropes course, on Tuesday, May 7.  Guests cross bridges, balance on ropes, climb through obstacles, and can take a quick zip 34-feet above the ground, all while safely hitched to a climbing harness. There's also the WildWorks tykes system which enables children under 48 inches to explore and mimic the system used by bigger kids and adults. 

Hours for WildWorks, which is being sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, are 10:00am to 4:00pm. Ticket prices vary from $4.00 to $10.00 and doesn't include admission to the zoo. An unlimited attractions day pass is offered from $18.00 to $20.00 per person and includes access to all of the attractions at the zoo

Here is a photo gallery of Tuesday's opening.

Dillon - Philly Zoo WildworksHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Guests explore the Philadelphia Zoo's new WildWorks ropes course and zip line, May 7, 2019.


Dillon - Philly Zoo WildworksHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Noelle Kelly and daughter Natalie explore the Philadelphia Zoo's new WildWorks ropes course and zip line, May 7, 2019.


Dillon - Philly Zoo WildworksHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Arturo Varela navigates the Philadelphia Zoo's new WildWorks ropes course and zip line, May 7, 2019.


RELATED: A sneak peak of Cirque du Soleil’s CRYSTAL | BalletX to perform 'The Little Prince' at Wilma Theater in July

Dillon - Philly Zoo WildworksHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Guests explore the Philadelphia Zoo's new WildWorks ropes course and zip line, May 7, 2019.


Dillon - Philly Zoo WildworksHughE Dillon/HUGHE

Guests explore the Philadelphia Zoo's new WildWorks ropes course and zip line, May 7, 2019.

Dillon - Philly Zoo WildworksHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Yuseff Bey films his son Yakir on the kids zip line at the Philadelphia Zoo's new WildWorks ropes course and zip line, May 7, 2019.


Dillon - Philly Zoo WildworksHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Vikram H. Dewan, President and CEO of the Philadelphia Zoo, and Daniel J. Hilferty, President and Chief Executive Officer of Independence Blue Cross, at the Philadelphia Zoo's new WildWorks ropes course and zip line, May 7, 2019.


Dillon - Philly Zoo WildworksHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

James J. Cuorato, president and CEO of the Independence Visitor Center Corp. speaks at the Philadelphia Zoo's new WildWorks ropes course and zip line, May 7, 2019.


013018_HughEDillon_Carroll.jpg

HughE Dillon
PhillyVoice Contributor

Read more Family-Friendly Philadelphia Zoo Philadelphia Animals Kids

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

MLB Power Rankings Roundup: Phillies (barely) hanging on to Top 10 spot
Bryce-Harper-Phillies_050719_usat

Social Media

Rep. Brian Sims films himself yelling at anti-abortion demonstrator at Planned Parenthood
0507_Brian Sims Planned Parenthood

Eagles

Preseason All-NFC East team: Offense edition
050719CarsonWentzDakPrescott

Illness

The diseases transferable between humans and animals the CDC is most concerned about
Pig Hog Farm Animals 04222019

Lawsuits

Philly man’s lawsuit over racial slur by Domino’s employee denied by Pa. court
Domino's Pizza

Restaurants

Zahav named best restaurant in country by James Beard Foundation
Zahav James Beard

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved