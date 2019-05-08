PHOTOS: Philadelphia Zoo's WildWorks ropes course

There's a new way to explore the Philadelphia Zoo.

It involves an obstacle course.

The Philadelphia Zoo opened their latest exhibit, the WildWorks ropes course, on Tuesday, May 7. Guests cross bridges, balance on ropes, climb through obstacles, and can take a quick zip 34-feet above the ground, all while safely hitched to a climbing harness. There's also the WildWorks tykes system which enables children under 48 inches to explore and mimic the system used by bigger kids and adults.

Hours for WildWorks, which is being sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, are 10:00am to 4:00pm. Ticket prices vary from $4.00 to $10.00 and doesn't include admission to the zoo. An unlimited attractions day pass is offered from $18.00 to $20.00 per person and includes access to all of the attractions at the zoo

Here is a photo gallery of Tuesday's opening.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Guests explore the Philadelphia Zoo's new WildWorks ropes course and zip line, May 7, 2019.



HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Noelle Kelly and daughter Natalie explore the Philadelphia Zoo's new WildWorks ropes course and zip line, May 7, 2019.



HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Arturo Varela navigates the Philadelphia Zoo's new WildWorks ropes course and zip line, May 7, 2019.



HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Guests explore the Philadelphia Zoo's new WildWorks ropes course and zip line, May 7, 2019.



HughE Dillon/HUGHE HughE Dillon/HUGHE Guests explore the Philadelphia Zoo's new WildWorks ropes course and zip line, May 7, 2019. HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Yuseff Bey films his son Yakir on the kids zip line at the Philadelphia Zoo's new WildWorks ropes course and zip line, May 7, 2019.



HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Vikram H. Dewan, President and CEO of the Philadelphia Zoo, and Daniel J. Hilferty, President and Chief Executive Officer of Independence Blue Cross, at the Philadelphia Zoo's new WildWorks ropes course and zip line, May 7, 2019.

