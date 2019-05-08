More Culture:

May 08, 2019

A sneak peak of Cirque du Soleil’s CRYSTAL

Photos from a preview of the show performed completely on ice

Carroll - Cirque du Soleil's CRYSTAL Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Ice skaters form Cirque du Soleil's CRYSTAL give a preview performance at the Jefferson Health Flyers Skate Zone in Northeast Philadelphia, Tuesday, May 7, 2019.

Figure skaters Silja Dos Reis and Lisa Mochizuki from Cirque du Soleil’s new production “CRYSTAL" visited the Jefferson Health Flyers Skate Zone in Northeast Philadelphia, Tuesday, for a preview of the show they will be performing this summer in Philadelphia. The company’s 42nd original production since 1985, CRYSTAL is the first to be featured completely on ice, combining ice skating and aerial acrobatics on stage.

The story, which is suitable for all ages, is one of growing up, coming of age and self-discovery for a misfit heroine, Crystal. According to Cirque du Soleil, the audience can "feel the adrenaline as [Crystal] soars through this surreal world to become what she was always destined to be: confident, curious, and creative. CRYSTAL invites you to suspend reality and glide into a world that springs to colorful life with astounding visual projections and a soundtrack that seamlessly blends popular music with the signature sound of Cirque du Soleil.”

The show comes to the Wells Fargo Center from June 20-23, and at the PPL Center in Allentown from June 26-30. More information on the show can be found here.

Below are photos from the preview performance on Tuesday.

Carroll - Cirque du Soleil's CRYSTALThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Crystal's Reflection, played by Lisa Mochizuki, at the Jefferson Health Flyers Skate Zone.


Carroll - Cirque du Soleil's CRYSTALThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Crystal and Crystal's Reflection during a preview performance, Tuesday, May 7, 2019.


Carroll - Cirque du Soleil's CRYSTALThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Crystal's Reflection, played by Lisa Mochizuki, at the Jefferson Health Flyers Skate Zone.


Carroll - Cirque du Soleil's CRYSTALThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Crystal, played by Silja Dos Reis, left, and Crystal's Reflection, played by Lisa Mochizuki following Tuesday's preview performance in Northeast Philadelphia.


