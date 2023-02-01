The 50 best players in Super Bowl LVII, ranked

February 01, 2023
The two top seeds from the 2022-23 season advanced to the Super Bowl. Are they the two best rosters in the sport as well? Which one has the better players?
With so much time between the games, we thought it would be fun to rank the players who'll take the field in Arizona in February. There will technically be 106 players on the two active rosters (of which 92 will suit up), but that would be quite a bit of ranking to do and a lot of unknown players to comb though.
Instead, we limited it to 50 players in total.
Here's how we rank them:
1. Patrick Mahomes, KC, QB
We thought about going in reverse order, but there's probably less drama atop the list than at the bottom. Mahomes will probably win NFL MVP this year, which will be the second of his career. Though hampered by a high ankle sprain he'll be healthy enough by game time to be the best player on the field on either team.
2. Lane Johnson, PHI, RT
Johnson is somehow underrated, and might be the best tackle in football.
3. Travis Kelce, KC, TE
Kelce will be the most talented and feared skill player on the field for the Super Bowl.
4. Jalen Hurts, PHI, QB
Hurts slots in fourth here, but there is an argument to be made he could be No. 2. The Eagles are 16-1 with him this season.
5. Chris Jones, KC, DT
Jones is pass rushing defensive end with 15.5 sacks in 2022 who is an first team All-Pro and four time Pro Bowler. Expect the Eagles to run the ball more between the tackles than up the middle.
6. Haasan Reddick, PHI, Pass Rusher
Reddick's accolades have been accounted for thoroughly on this website. He had 16 sacks and five forced fumbles during the regular season and has 3.5 with a strip and recovery so far in two playoff games.
7. Jason Kelce, PHI, C
He might go down as the greatest run blocking center of all time.
8. A.J. Brown, PHI, WR
His numbers speak for themselves: 1,476 yards on 88 catches and 11 touchdowns.
9. Joe Thuney, KC, LG
He's the Chiefs best o-lineman.
10. Javon Hargrave, PHI, DT
Hargave is going to get paid next offseason after tallying 11 sacks as a defensive tackle.
11. Creed Humphrey, KC, C
He is just 23 and could become the best center in football once Kelce retires.
12. Dallas Goedert, PHI, TE
Goedert is one of the most talented tight ends in football and can do it all.
13. DeVonta Smith, PHI, WR
Smith probably has the potential to be in the top 10 or top 5 in a future Super Bowl. He's got remarkable hands, feet and speed.
14. James Bradberry, PHI, CB
Bradberry was a brilliant one-year signing by Howie Roseman and is one of the season's best cornerbacks.
15. Orlando Brown, KC, RT
Brown has made four straight Pro Bowls since being drafted in 2018.
|Rank
|Player
|Pos
|Team
|16
|Darius Slay
|CB
|Eagles
|17
|L'Jarius Sneed
|CB
|Chiefs
|18
|Josh Sweat
|DE
|Eagles
|19
|C.J. Gardner-Johnson
|S
|Eagles
|20
|Nick Bolton
|LB
|Chiefs
|21
|Trey Smith
|LT
|Chiefs
|22
|Jordan Mailata
|LT
|Eagles
|23
|Miles Sanders
|RB
|Eagles
|24
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|WR
|Chiefs
|25
|Justin Reid
|S
|Chiefs
You'll notice that both teams have a lot of offensive linemen (seven total) and defensive backs (five total) in the top 25. The Eagles have 14 players in our top 25 to the Chiefs' 11.
|Rank
|Player
|Pos
|Team
|26
|Brandon Graham
|DE
|Eagles
|27
|T.J. Edwards
|LB
|Eagles
|28
|Frank Clark
|DT
|Chiefs
|29
|Fletcher Cox
|DT
|Eagles
|30
|Avonte Maddox
|CB
|Eagles
|31
|Jerrick McKinnon
|RB
|Chiefs
|32
|Landon Dickerson
|RG
|Eagles
|33
|Issac Seumalo
|LG
|Eagles
|34
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|WR
|Chiefs
|35
|Mecole Hardman
|WR
|Chiefs
|36
|Trent McDuffie
|CB
|Colts
|37
|Milton Williams
|DT
|Eagles
|38
|Marcus Epps
|S
|Eagles
|39
|Jordan Davis
|DT
|Eagles
|40
|Isiah Pacheco
|RB
|Chiefs
|41
|Kyzir White
|LB
|Eagles
|42
|Harrison Butker
|K
|Chiefs
|43
|George Karlaftis
|DE
|Chiefs
|44
|Linval Joseph
|DT
|Eagles
|45
|Kenny Gainwell
|RB
|Eagles
|46
|Carlos Dunlap
|DE
|Chiefs
|47
|Tommy Townsend
|P
|Chiefs
|48
|Kadarius Toney
|WR
|Chiefs
|49
|Boston Scott
|RB
|Eagles
|50
|Jake Elliott
|K
|Eagles
The final tally puts 28 Eagles and 22 Chiefs in our top 50 rankings. The Eagles pass rush is well represented, with a ridiculous eight defensive linemen in our rankings.
All of this means nothing. Whoever does it best in Glendale will hoist the Lombardi Trophy, regardless of where they fall on our ranking.
