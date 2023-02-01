The 50 best players in Super Bowl LVII, ranked

The two top seeds from the 2022-23 season advanced to the Super Bowl. Are they the two best rosters in the sport as well? Which one has the better players?

With so much time between the games, we thought it would be fun to rank the players who'll take the field in Arizona in February. There will technically be 106 players on the two active rosters (of which 92 will suit up), but that would be quite a bit of ranking to do and a lot of unknown players to comb though.

Instead, we limited it to 50 players in total.

Here's how we rank them:

1. Patrick Mahomes, KC, QB

We thought about going in reverse order, but there's probably less drama atop the list than at the bottom. Mahomes will probably win NFL MVP this year, which will be the second of his career. Though hampered by a high ankle sprain he'll be healthy enough by game time to be the best player on the field on either team.

2. Lane Johnson, PHI, RT

Johnson is somehow underrated, and might be the best tackle in football.

3. Travis Kelce, KC, TE

Kelce will be the most talented and feared skill player on the field for the Super Bowl.

4. Jalen Hurts, PHI, QB

Hurts slots in fourth here, but there is an argument to be made he could be No. 2. The Eagles are 16-1 with him this season.

5. Chris Jones, KC, DT

Jones is pass rushing defensive end with 15.5 sacks in 2022 who is an first team All-Pro and four time Pro Bowler. Expect the Eagles to run the ball more between the tackles than up the middle.

6. Haasan Reddick, PHI, Pass Rusher

Reddick's accolades have been accounted for thoroughly on this website. He had 16 sacks and five forced fumbles during the regular season and has 3.5 with a strip and recovery so far in two playoff games.

7. Jason Kelce, PHI, C

He might go down as the greatest run blocking center of all time.

8. A.J. Brown, PHI, WR

His numbers speak for themselves: 1,476 yards on 88 catches and 11 touchdowns.

9. Joe Thuney, KC, LG

He's the Chiefs best o-lineman.

10. Javon Hargrave, PHI, DT

Hargave is going to get paid next offseason after tallying 11 sacks as a defensive tackle.

11. Creed Humphrey, KC, C

He is just 23 and could become the best center in football once Kelce retires.

12. Dallas Goedert, PHI, TE

Goedert is one of the most talented tight ends in football and can do it all.

13. DeVonta Smith, PHI, WR

Smith probably has the potential to be in the top 10 or top 5 in a future Super Bowl. He's got remarkable hands, feet and speed.

14. James Bradberry, PHI, CB

Bradberry was a brilliant one-year signing by Howie Roseman and is one of the season's best cornerbacks.

15. Orlando Brown, KC, RT

Brown has made four straight Pro Bowls since being drafted in 2018.

Rank Player Pos Team 16 Darius Slay CB Eagles 17 L'Jarius Sneed CB Chiefs 18 Josh Sweat DE Eagles 19 C.J. Gardner-Johnson S Eagles 20 Nick Bolton LB Chiefs 21 Trey Smith LT Chiefs 22 Jordan Mailata LT Eagles 23 Miles Sanders RB Eagles 24 JuJu Smith-Schuster WR Chiefs 25 Justin Reid S Chiefs





You'll notice that both teams have a lot of offensive linemen (seven total) and defensive backs (five total) in the top 25. The Eagles have 14 players in our top 25 to the Chiefs' 11.

Rank Player Pos Team 26 Brandon Graham DE Eagles 27 T.J. Edwards LB Eagles 28 Frank Clark DT Chiefs 29 Fletcher Cox DT Eagles 30 Avonte Maddox CB Eagles 31 Jerrick McKinnon RB Chiefs 32 Landon Dickerson RG Eagles 33 Issac Seumalo LG Eagles 34 Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR Chiefs 35 Mecole Hardman WR Chiefs 36 Trent McDuffie CB Colts 37 Milton Williams DT Eagles 38 Marcus Epps S Eagles 39 Jordan Davis DT Eagles 40 Isiah Pacheco RB Chiefs 41 Kyzir White LB Eagles 42 Harrison Butker K Chiefs 43 George Karlaftis DE Chiefs 44 Linval Joseph DT Eagles 45 Kenny Gainwell RB Eagles 46 Carlos Dunlap DE Chiefs 47 Tommy Townsend P Chiefs 48 Kadarius Toney WR Chiefs 49 Boston Scott RB Eagles 50 Jake Elliott K Eagles



The final tally puts 28 Eagles and 22 Chiefs in our top 50 rankings. The Eagles pass rush is well represented, with a ridiculous eight defensive linemen in our rankings.

All of this means nothing. Whoever does it best in Glendale will hoist the Lombardi Trophy, regardless of where they fall on our ranking.

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports