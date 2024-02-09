The most intriguing Super Bowl LVIII game-related prop bets

Super Bowl LVII is approaching on Sunday. The biggest day of the sports calendar will include loads of pizza, cold ones and, of course, gambling. I always encourage you to do so responsibly. With that said, here are seven props bets for the 49ers-Chiefs game that intrigue me. The first six are taken from DraftKings Sportsbook and the final one is my own creation.

Let's have some fun...

Super Bowl MVP

Patrick Mahomes: +125

It's hard for a non-quarterback to win Super Bowl MVP. Just look at Mahomes' first Super Bowl win back during the 2019 season. Running back Damien Williams should've won, but the award went to Mahomes because he's the QB. It can be that simple. I've been of the mindset that it's better to be on a given team's QB to win Super Bowl MVP than that team to win outright on the moneyline (Kansas City +102).

The 49ers are the better team, sure. Kansas City has the best quarterback in the world and perhaps the guy who'll end up as the best QB ever though.

Coin Toss Outcome

Tails: +100

Truly the most 50-50 shot you could have in the game, betting the coin toss is the best way to get immediate action on the game.

Tails never fails, right?

Receptions

Christian McCaffrey o4.5: -135

This is a pretty fair number. McCaffrey had four receptions in the NFC Championship Game and seven in the divisional round. The 49ers are at the best when Brock Purdy is relying heavily on San Francisco's best players and McCaffrey might be the best non-Mahomes player in the entire Super Bowl. How about a couple quick check downs to McCaffrey to get Purdy's Super Bowl nerves out of the way early?

Interceptions

Brock Purdy o0.5: -140

Purdy throws a lot of interceptable balls. He lucked out big time in San Francisco's divisional round win over Green Bay. Purdy continuously finds a way to luck out, but he's overdue for one big mistake.

Anytime Touchdown

Travis Kelce: -110

Do you actually think we live in a world where Kelce isn't going to score and they won't flash to the entire Kelce family and Taylor Swift losing their minds in a suite? Get real.

Receiving Yards

Deebo Samuel u59.5: -120

In 11 career playoff games, Samuel's receiving yards total have gone under this figure. It would also be funny after continuously running his mouth all last offseason about the Eagles beating the 49ers if he played poorly in this year's Super Bowl.

Happy Eagles Fans

o.5: -100000

What a terrible matchup for Philadelphia. Bring on the offseason!

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader