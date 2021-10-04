More News:

October 04, 2021

Two suspicious deaths on Long Beach Island under investigation, police say

Ocean County prosecutors say the victims were found Sunday

By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office will lead an investigation alongside Surf City Police into the deaths of two people whose bodies were found inside a home on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.

Ocean County authorities are investigating the deaths of two people who were found Sunday inside a residence in Surf City on Long Beach Island. 

"At this point in time, these deaths are considered to be suspicious," Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said. "More information will be released as it becomes available."

Authorities did not provide the identities of the two victims or indicate what might have led to their deaths. Police found the victims at a home on North Seventh Avenue. 

The case is being investigated by the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office Major Crime Unit, Surf City Police Department and Ocean County Sheriff's Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Lindsay Woodfield of the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office at (732) 929-2027, ext. 3989, or Sgt. Victor Rice of the Surf City Police Department at (609) 494-8121.

