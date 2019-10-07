More Culture:

October 07, 2019

Sylvester Stallone tried to hit on Princess Diana at an Elton John party in the '90s

Spoiler: The 'Rocky' star failed miserably thanks to Richard Gere's charm

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Celebrities Sylvester Stallone
Sylvester Stallone Lady Diana Lyvans Boolaky/Sipa USA

Sylvester Stallone tried to win Princess Diana's heart at an Elton John party in 1993, but lost out to actor Richard Gere.

Sylvester Stallone once tried to use his "Rocky" charm on Princess Diana in the early '90s, but his attempts to win her heart were unsuccessful thanks to mega-hunk Richard Gere.

The '90s love triangle that no one saw coming was revealed in an excerpt from Elton John's highly-anticipated memoir, "Me." John was known for his extravagant, star-studded parties in the '80s and '90s. On one particular evening in 1993, Gere, hot off his break-up with Cindy Crawford, and Princess Diana, recently divorced from Prince Charles, hit it off right away. 

The two were seen "in rapt in conversation" in front of the fireplace, John writes. Meanwhile, a jealous Stallone was watching the whole thing unfold and looked visibly upset. 

"Judging by the kind of looks he kept shooting them, Diana and Richard Gere's newly blossoming friendship was not going down well with Sylvester Stallone at all." Yikes.

Later that evening, Gere and Stallone were found in corridor "squaring up to each other, apparently about to settle their differences over Diana by having a fist-fight." (Side note: Edward Lewis, from "Pretty Woman," and Rocky Balboa fighting over royalty would've made an excellent "Rocky" sequel.) 

But, unfortunately for Stallone, it was pretty clear by the end of the night that the Princess of Wales had picked her man: “After dinner, Diana and Richard Gere resumed their position together in front of the fire."

John wrote that Stallone stormed out, visibly upset. "'I never would have come,' he snapped, as David and I showed him to the door, 'if I’d known Prince f—in’ Charming was gonna be here.' Then he added: 'If I’d wanted her, I would’ve taken her!' 

According to the pop superstar, Diana was too enraptured by the glory that was '90s Richard Gere and paid no attention to what was happening with Stallone. It's too bad, really. Philly was so close to having a royal wedding. 

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Celebrities Sylvester Stallone Philadelphia Elton john Princess Diana

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles leave meat on the bone, but still cruise to dominating win over Jets
Eagles-Jets-Brandon-Graham_100619

Business

Six Pennsylvanians named on Forbes 400 wealthiest Americans list
Jeffery Lurie - Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp Linc

Healthy Eating

Controversial 'red meat is healthy' study author didn't disclose past food industry ties
Red meat trade group study

Eagles

Final observations: Eagles 31, Jets 6
100619-ZachErtz-USAToday

Celebrities

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson sang happy birthday to 100-year-old Philly woman
Dwayne the rock johnson philly birthday

Parties

All the details for Glow in the Park 2019 outside the Horticulture Center
Glow in the Park is annual fall party in Fairmount Park

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved