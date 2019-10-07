New fan experience at Wells Fargo Center offers Gritty makeovers

The Philadelphia Flyers have introduced a new fan experience at the Wells Fargo Center, just in time for the home opener against the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday, Oct. 9.

The new Gritty C.O.M.M.A.N.D. Center, where fans can get "Grittified" by professional stylists, will be open for every Flyers home game from 90 minutes prior to puck drop through the start of the third period.

Makeover options range from quick to full service, with stylings beginning at $10. The full menu of options, provided by the Flyers, is listed below.

Reservations for makeovers are encouraged and can be made online. During opening night on Oct. 9, walk-up appointments will exclusively be available.



Gritty C.O.M.M.A.N.D. Center Makeover Options

I CAN’T BELIEVE IT'S NOT GRITTY (limited time slots) – Have you seen Gritty and said ‘Wow, I want to look just like that’? Well, choose this and you can actually say ‘Wow, I look just like that’. FULL ORANGE – Are you ready to go all the way? To show your fandom to its fullest? If you answered yes, then the Full Orange is for you. Orange hair. Orange beard. Orange shirt. Orange bandana. Orange Gritty fanny pack. PAINT ME LIKE ONE OF YOUR GRITTYS – The ultimate declaration of fandom— body paint. It’s not for the faint of heart. It’s for the full of heart. It’s for the daring, committed fan. GRITTY'S CHOICE – Hand over the fate of your fandom to the truest Flyer fan and let yourself be styled by chance, styled by Gritty’s Choice. ORANGE FLY-HAIR – Orange-ify your hair (or beard) with spray dye (our lawyers require us to assure you it is temporary). FLYERS FACE PAINT – Nothing says Flyers fan like a face full of paint. Go full face, half face, 1/4th face, it’s up to you. GLITTERY GRITTY HAIRDO – Want your hair styled like Gritty? You’re in luck. Add glitter for extra Instagrammable sparkle. FACE FULL OF GRIT – Get blasted in the face with Grit Powder. Yes, we film it. Yes, you get the video.

In the Gritty C.O.M.M.A.N.D. Center, guests can also check out keepsakes gathered by Gritty over the past year. Look for a salad spinner, a mug from the set of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," rope, a gravy boat with two straws, a shrine to Claude Giroux and more.

If you're having trouble remembering all of Gritty's antics, check his Twitter for a refresher.

