September 11, 2019

Wells Fargo Center introduces $25 standing room tickets to Flyers games

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
NHL Flyers
Assembly Room WFC Source/Wells Fargo Center

The Assembly Room is a new general admission standing room area at the Wells Fargo Center. Tickets for Flyers games will start at $25, the lowest price point in the NHL.

Philadelphia Flyers fans now have a cheaper option to attend games this season at the Wells Fargo Center: a $25 standing room area at the arena in South Philadelphia.

Comcast Spectacor revealed details Wednesday of the newly completed Assembly Room, a general admission area with the capacity to hold 750 fans in the arena's New City Terrace.

The space in the upper bowl of the Wells Fargo Center is latest development in a multi-year, $265 million renovation to the home of the Flyers and Sixers.

“We viewed the New City Terrace as a place where we could be our most creative during the Transformation of the building,” said Valerie Camillo, president of business operations for the Flyers and Wells Fargo Center. “We sought to create a space that would be a destination unto itself – something that inspired people to buy a ticket because they just had to experience it.”

The Assembly room covers approximately 23,000 square feet and accounts for about half of the level that was formerly reserved for private groups.

The open concept bar and lounge includes two eateries, two bars, four fireplaces, game screens and communal seating areas.

South Bar Assembly RoomSource/Wells Fargo Center

South Bar at the Assembly Room in the Wells Fargo Center.

Tickets to the Assembly Room will start at $25, the Flyers most affordable price point and the lowest available in the NHL.

“We’ve all seen the data suggesting that many fans, especially younger fans, are being priced out of the live sporting event experience,” Camillo said. “So the first thing we wanted to do was create a ticket that was affordable.”

Liberty Lofts WFCSource/Wells Fargo Center

The Liberty Lofts are open plan “suite” spaces located along the south end of the Wells Fargo Center.

Named after the Assembly Room inside Independence Hall, the space will feature historic Philadelphia-themed drink specials including "The Sexy Franklin" and the "Smoke Signal Old Fashion," as well as local bites like Old Philly Loop Pretzels, Tavern Cheesy Tots and Berry Chocolate Mini Trifles.

Rev Row WFCSource/Wells Fargo Center

Revolutionary Row is the only fixed seating area in the Wells Fargo Center's New City Terrace. Fans can access these front row balcony seats only through a season ticket package.

“Anyone can offer a ‘cheap ticket,’ but we have higher ambitions,” Camillo said. “We want to create a first-class experience at an accessible price point.”

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
