Event with Wax + Wine at the Comcast Center is only $5 to attend

October is Pennsylvania Wine Month. Celebrate by attending a wine tasting at the Comcast Center for only $5.

Guests are invited to taste a diverse selection of local wines from Ampel Wine and make their own scent with Wax + Wine, the candle-making bar in Center City.

The price is $35 to make your own candle at the studio, so you really are getting a good deal.

The event will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 29, from 5 to 7 p.m., providing a unique happy hour experience.

Tickets can be purchased online and are expected to sell out.

Tuesday, Oct. 29

5-7 p.m. | $5 per person

Concourse at the Comcast Center

1701 John F. Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19103



Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.