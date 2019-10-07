More Events:

October 07, 2019

Event with Wax + Wine at the Comcast Center is only $5 to attend

Enjoy a wine tasting and make your own candle

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Wine
wine tasting with candle-making by Wax + Wine Photo by Swabdesign_official/on Unsplash

Guests can create a candle with Wax + Wine while sampling wines from Ampel Wine.

October is Pennsylvania Wine Month. Celebrate by attending a wine tasting at the Comcast Center for only $5.

Guests are invited to taste a diverse selection of local wines from Ampel Wine and make their own scent with Wax + Wine, the candle-making bar in Center City.

RELATED: Attend an afternoon wine tasting at Laurel Hill Mansion

The price is $35 to make your own candle at the studio, so you really are getting a good deal.

The event will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 29, from 5 to 7 p.m., providing a unique happy hour experience.

Tickets can be purchased online and are expected to sell out.

Wine Tasting with a Twist featuring Wax + Wine

Tuesday, Oct. 29
5-7 p.m. | $5 per person
Concourse at the Comcast Center
1701 John F. Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19103

