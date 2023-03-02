More Culture:

March 02, 2023

SZA concert at Wells Fargo Center postponed; new date to be announced

The R&B singer, who appeared Wednesday night at the Billboard Music Awards, has not commented on the abrupt change

Maggie Mancini
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
SZA Wells Fargo Concert Alive Coverage//Sipa USA

SZA has postponed her Thursday night concert at the Wells Fargo Center. A new date for the show has not been announced.

The Philadelphia stop on SZA's first arena tour, which was scheduled for Thursday night at the Wells Fargo Center, has been postponed. 

The Wells Fargo Center did not give a reason for the postponement. Fans are instructed to hold onto their tickets for a rescheduled show. The new date has not been announced. 

SZA has not released a statement regarding the abrupt postponement. The R&B singer, who was born in St. Louis but raised in Maplewood, North Jersey, is touring North America to promote her sophomore album, "SOS," which was released in December to critical acclaim.  

The tour kicked off in Columbus, Ohio on Feb. 21. R&B singer Omar Apollo, who is serving as the opening act, also has not commented on the Philly show's cancelation, but she has announced a secret show at Irving Plaza in New York City at 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Tickets are already sold out, according to Live Nation

SZA appeared at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday night, taking home the Woman of the Year Award. In her reportedly unscripted speech, the R&B star thanked God, her parents, her team and label, Billboard reported. 

"I really just want my life to be more than music," she said in the speech. "To be more than an artist. I want to serve others, I want to serve people, I want to be open and available for whatever God wants for me, and saying yes to everything that's scary, to everything that feels like it's not for you or where you don't belong, is really the only way where we walk through those doors." 

"SOS," SZA's first album in five years, was heralded by Pitchfork as a body of work that "solidifies her position as a generational talent, an artist who translates her innermost feelings into indelible moments." The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 200 and has remained there for 10 consecutive weeks

The chart-topping album followed her acclaimed 2-17 debut, "Ctrl," which ascended to No. 1 on the Billboard R&B Albums chart, No. 2 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. 

The album, which is certified platinum, was nominated for five Grammy Awards in 2018. SZA's debut has remained on the Billboard Hot 200 chart since its release, and holds the record for the longest run by any Black female artist's debut album. 

