June 19, 2019

'Taco Chronicles' is new Netflix Original all about the history of the taco

It's one of the titles coming to Netflix in July

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Taco Chronicles coming to Netflix in July Photo by Amie Watson/ on Unsplash

"Taco Chronicles" coming to Netflix in July.

Netflix has announced what's coming to the streaming service this July and it includes new seasons of "Queer Eye," "Stranger Things," "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee" and "Orange is the New Black," as well as big movies like "Disney's Mary Poppins Returns," "The Hangover," "Taxi Driver" and "Inglorious Bastards."

And while I'm excited to stream many of the titles coming to Netflix (mainly "Stranger Things"), there's one new Netflix Original show that really caught my attention.

Netflix has created a series that takes a deep dive into the history of one of the best foods on Earth. Yes, I'm talking about the taco.

On Friday, July 12, "Taco Chronicles" will make its debut, exploring the food's history, significance in Mexico, global appeal and many varieties.

There's no trailer to watch or more info available from Netflix currently, but the premise sounds bingeable – especially on a Taco Tuesday this summer.

