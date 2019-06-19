More Culture:

June 19, 2019

'Avengers: Endgame' to be re-released in theaters with new scene

Will the Marvel Universe movie beat 'Avatar' to become the highest-grossing film of all time?

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
The Avengers in Endgame Walt Disney Pictures /for PhillyVoice

The Avengers characters early on in "Avengers: Endgame"

Disney really, really wants "Avengers: Endgame" to replace 2009's "Avatar" as the highest-grossing film of all time.

The Marvel Universe blockbuster made over $2 billion in record time, but failed to surpass James Cameron's sci-fi mega-hit.

"Avatar" has 2.78 billion in global ticket sales, while "Endgame” has earned around $2.74 billion globally.

Now, to try and beat "Avatar," the superheroes movie will be re-released in theaters with extended footage.

"Not an extended cut, but there will be a version going into theaters with a bit of a marketing push with a few new things at the end of the movie. If you stay and watch the movie, after the credits, there'll be a deleted scene, a little tribute, and a few surprises," Kevin Feige told Screen Rant in an interview.

The re-release will reportedly happen Friday, June 28.

