Main Line Animal Rescue's Tails & Trails 5K coming up in June

Last year, Main Line Animal Rescue's Tails and Trails 5K Run and 2K Walk were virtual due to COVID-19.

Runners and walkers are invited back to the organization's Phoenixville property this June, however, for the 2021 event.

Main Line Animal Rescue, an affiliate of the Pennsylvania SPCA, will host the 10th annual Tails and Trails on Saturday, June 5.

The 3.1-mile course includes rolling hills with views of Main Line Animal Rescue's 60-acre farm and the surrounding countryside.

Registration is now open online. The event is both family-friendly and dog-friendly.

Participants who sign up can further support Main Line Animal Rescue by setting up a fundraising page through the registration site. Top fundraisers will be recognized at the end of the race, alongside those who completed the course the fastest.

The day of the event, there will be a beer garden featuring Root Down Brewing Co., food from the Clean Plate Club food truck, raffles, adoptable animals and more for participants to enjoy.

Check in will begin at 7 a.m., with the race beginning at 9 a.m. Main Line Animal Rescue's address is 1149 Pike Springs Road in Phoenixville.

Tails and Trails also offers a way to participate virtually when signing up online. Runners and walkers can complete the miles anywhere they wish while contributing to the animal rescue.