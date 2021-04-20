Manayunk hosting fun run, giving out freebies on Celebrate Trails Day

Celebrate Trails Day takes place on the fourth Saturday of April each year. The celebration was started in 2013 by the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy and is meant to encourage people across the U.S. to get out and experience the nation's trails.

On Saturday, April 24, trail users in Manayunk and Lower Merion will be treated to some must-have freebies.

Manayunk.com is posting up at the entrances of the Manayunk Bridge and Pencoyd Bridge from 9 a.m. through noon to hand out goodie bags filled with Manayunk merchandise and coupons from Main Street businesses.

There will be a walk and fun run to commemorate the holiday as well. The 3-mile course begins on the Manayunk Bridge and winds through Lower Merion before returning back to Manayunk via the Pencoyd Bridge.

The walk begins at 9 a.m. and the fun run, led by Manayunk's Goals Fit, will start at 9:30 a.m. Those interested in participating can register online.

Also, the Schuylkill River Trail was recently named one of the best riverwalks in the country. It's another nearby option for those looking to get out and experience a local trail.