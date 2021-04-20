More Events:

April 20, 2021

Manayunk hosting fun run, giving out freebies on Celebrate Trails Day

People across the nation will be outside enjoying America's walking paths on Saturday

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Trails
Celebrate Trails Day Photo by Sylvia Prats/on Unsplash

Celebrate Trails Day is coming up on Saturday, April 24. Trail users in Manayunk will be treated to freebies and can join in a free run or walk.

Celebrate Trails Day takes place on the fourth Saturday of April each year. The celebration was started in 2013 by the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy and is meant to encourage people across the U.S. to get out and experience the nation's trails.

On Saturday, April 24, trail users in Manayunk and Lower Merion will be treated to some must-have freebies.

RELATED: Volunteers can now sign up for Love Your Park Week 2021 | Nick Elmi's The Landing Kitchen opening in Bala Cynwyd

Manayunk.com is posting up at the entrances of the Manayunk Bridge and Pencoyd Bridge from 9 a.m. through noon to hand out goodie bags filled with Manayunk merchandise and coupons from Main Street businesses.

There will be a walk and fun run to commemorate the holiday as well. The 3-mile course begins on the Manayunk Bridge and winds through Lower Merion before returning back to Manayunk via the Pencoyd Bridge.

The walk begins at 9 a.m. and the fun run, led by Manayunk's Goals Fit, will start at 9:30 a.m. Those interested in participating can register online.

Also, the Schuylkill River Trail was recently named one of the best riverwalks in the country. It's another nearby option for those looking to get out and experience a local trail.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fitness Trails Philadelphia Free Walking Manayunk Running

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Roseman can't draft, Wentz can't handle adversity, Hurts can't be counted out
Jalen-Hurts-Howie-Roseman_121320_usat

Prevention

One vaccine dose may be enough for people who had COVID-19, Penn scientists say
Penn Vaccine Study mRNA

Entertainment

Bruce Springsteen, Tina Fey memorabilia to be sold at benefit auction
Bruce Springsteen Tina Fey

Odd News

Fan who fell trying to secure home run ball during Phillies-Giants game is a baseball collector
Zack Hample Phillies Giants

Eagles

A look at the Eagles' initial win-loss over-unders, and other NFL odds
041821JalenHurts

Fitness

Manayunk hosting fun run, giving out freebies on Celebrate Trails Day
Celebrate Trails Day

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1516 pine street

FOR SALE! Breathtaking 4-story brownstone on Pine St. built in 1854 and fully restored in 2008 by Tower & Miller Architects. This 6 bed, 6 bath home has been renovated to the highest level of luxury. 5,480 sqft | $2,795,000
Limited - Allan Domb - 135 s 19th st 1611

FOR RENT! Beautifully-renovated 2 bed, 2 bath home with treetop views of Rittenhouse Square! Located on the penthouse floor of The Wellington with south-facing views. 1,178 sqft | $4,250/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved