More Events:

July 20, 2018

Take Your Parent to Play Day is new holiday in the Lehigh Valley

Family-friendly attractions are offering discounts to encourage a day of play in the middle of the work week

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Lehigh Valley
Family walking together Courtesy of /Pexels

Take Your Parent to Play Day is a twist on Take Your Child to Work Day.

Discover Lehigh Valley and Crayola Experience have partnered to create Take Your Parent to Play Day, a twist on Take Your Child to Work Day.

On Wednesday, Aug. 1, nearly two dozen Lehigh Valley attractions – including  Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom and the Lehigh Valley Zoo – will offer discounts to encourage parents and kids to spend the day together.

RELATED: "Vikings: Beyond the Legend" opening at the Franklin Institute | Check out live insects at Bug Fest at the Academy of Natural Sciences

A study conducted by OnePoll and Crayola Experience found that six in 10 parents fear they’re not making enough family memories with their children.

“We hope this new holiday is a great excuse for [families] to experience something new and make a memory in the process," said Alicia Quinn, Discover Lehigh Valley strategic brand manager.

And if you really can't take off Aug. 1 for Take Your Parent to Play Day, many of the participating attractions' discounts will last beyond Labor Day.

Take Your Parent to Play Day

Wednesday, Aug. 1
Lehigh Valley

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Family-Friendly Lehigh Valley Philadelphia Attractions Museums

Just In

Must Read

Football

Kyle Lauletta grew up an Eagles fan — now, he could be Giants' next starting quarterback
072018_Lauletta-Giants_usat

Government

Philadelphia revamps sexual harassment prevention policies for city employees
City Hall

Shopping

Macy’s Backstage opening in King of Prussia Mall
Macy's Backstage

Eagles

What they're saying: Eagles are NFL's team of the future, from the inside out
0526_Wentz_Ertz_USAT

Fundraisers

From New York to Florida: Cycling 1,300 miles for spinal cord injury awareness, support
Siobhan O'Sullivan Cycle for SCI

Made in America

Made in America is moving and Jay-Z pens his upset to Mayor Kenney
05242018_Made_In_America

Escapes

Limited - Fort Lauderdale Florida

$119 & up -- Hiltons of Fort Lauderdale: Explore Florida w/$500 in Extras
Limited - VIP Celebrity Cruise

$459 & up -- VIP Celebrity Cruise Savings Event

 *
Limited - Seville Spain

$1599 -- Everything You Need to See in Spain: 8 Nights + Flights
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.