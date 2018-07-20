Take Your Parent to Play Day is new holiday in the Lehigh Valley

Discover Lehigh Valley and Crayola Experience have partnered to create Take Your Parent to Play Day, a twist on Take Your Child to Work Day.

On Wednesday, Aug. 1, nearly two dozen Lehigh Valley attractions – including Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom and the Lehigh Valley Zoo – will offer discounts to encourage parents and kids to spend the day together.

A study conducted by OnePoll and Crayola Experience found that six in 10 parents fear they’re not making enough family memories with their children.



“We hope this new holiday is a great excuse for [families] to experience something new and make a memory in the process," said Alicia Quinn, Discover Lehigh Valley strategic brand manager.



And if you really can't take off Aug. 1 for Take Your Parent to Play Day, many of the participating attractions' discounts will last beyond Labor Day.

Wednesday, Aug. 1

Lehigh Valley