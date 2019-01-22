More Health:

January 22, 2019

Height may help determine lifespan, new study suggests

For women, at least

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Adult Health Life Expectancy
height pexels rawpixel.com/Pexels

No one really has any idea how long they’ll live. But nowadays, a person who leads a healthy lifestyle can likely strive to live to at least 90, right? Well, a new study discovered certain physical factors — like height and weight — may point to how long somebody will live.

Scientists at the Netherland's Maastricht University studied the association between height, body mass index (BMI), and exercise. Their long-term study, recently published in the BMJ Journal of Epidemiology & Community Health, involved nearly 8,000 participants, between the ages of 55 and 69, providing information about their weight at the age of 20, their current weight, height and time spent exercising. They were then monitored until they reached age 90, or died — whichever came first, Insider reports.

RELATED READ: Drug overdoses and suicide driving decline in U.S. life expectancy

The study found that 433 men and 944 women survived to age 90, but the women who lived that long were, on average, taller and had put on less weight since the age of 20 as compared to women who were shorter and heavier.

Women who were over 5-foot-9 were 31 percent more likely to reach 90 than women who were 5-foot-3 or shorter, Insider states.

Meanwhile, for men, height or weight didn't seem to be a factor in reaching their 90s. But how active they were was a factor. Men who spent 90 minutes a day (or more) being active were 39 percent more likely to live to 90 than men who were physically active for less than 30 minutes. 

Like most studies, there are limitations. People are not always truthful or accurate when answering questions about themselves. Additionally, participants were already older at the start of the study, so milage may vary for younger people, Insider explains.

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Adult Health Life Expectancy Netherlands Height Tall BMI Age

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

If the Sixers lose Game 5, history says they're in big trouble
050619-KawhiLeonard-USAToday

Social Media

Muslim American Society chapter's video of children speaking about beheadings was an 'oversight'
Muslim American society video

Eagles

Where are the Eagles deep, and not so deep, after the 2019 NFL Draft: Defense edition
050619FletcherCox

Illness

The diseases transferable between humans and animals the CDC is most concerned about
Pig Hog Farm Animals 04222019

Deaths

Hatboro man, 25, suffers fatal heart attack during Broad Street Run
Brian Smart Broad Street Run

Restaurants

Zahav named best restaurant in country by James Beard Foundation
Zahav James Beard

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved