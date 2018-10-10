More Culture:

October 10, 2018

Target introduces Smartly, new affordable brand of everyday essentials

Most items will be less than $2

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Stock_Carroll - Target Stores Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The sign outside the Target store on Callowhill Ave. in Philadelphia.

Target, that place you go for one thing but end up leaving with way more, is launching an affordable line of everyday essentials – hand soap, paper plates and more – that are priced to undercut not only rivals like Walmart, but even Target's own existing store brands.

The new brand, Smartly, will include more than 70 items, with prices ranging from $0.59 to $11.99, but most items will be less than $2.

Smartly brand at TargetCourtesy of/Target

The new Smartly brand at Target.

The Smartly products will be sold individually or in small multi-packs. They’ll be available both in stores and online starting this weekend, on Sunday, Oct. 14.

According to Target, a team worked to pinpoint what consumers are looking for in personal care specifically. Soap, body wash, moisturizer and shaving cream are among the items available, and come in scents like Blossom, Citrus Grove, Summertime, Ocean and Rain Shower.

Target actually worked with master perfumers to develop the Smartly fragrances – talk about fancy on a budget.

In the home essentials selection, you'll find paper towels, liquid dish soap, all-purpose cleaner, laundry detergent, toilet paper, sandwich bags, plastic utensils and paper plates.

As for the brand's packaging, it's modern, clean and simple, but look for some cutesy expressions. Toothbrushes are "smile worthy," disposable plates boast "no dishes tonight" and dishwasher powder "does the dirty work."

According to Target, Smartly offers consumers "reliable everyday items that they can be confident to use and proud to display in their homes."

