Target introduces Smartly, new affordable brand of everyday essentials

Target, that place you go for one thing but end up leaving with way more, is launching an affordable line of everyday essentials – hand soap, paper plates and more – that are priced to undercut not only rivals like Walmart, but even Target's own existing store brands.

The new brand, Smartly, will include more than 70 items, with prices ranging from $0.59 to $11.99, but most items will be less than $2.

Courtesy of/Target The new Smartly brand at Target.

The Smartly products will be sold individually or in small multi-packs. T

hey’ll be available both in stores and online starting this weekend, on Sunday, Oct. 14.

According to Target, a team worked to pinpoint what consumers are looking for in personal care specifically. Soap, body wash, moisturizer and shaving cream are among the items available, and come in scents like Blossom, Citrus Grove, Summertime, Ocean and Rain Shower.

Target actually worked with master perfumers to develop the Smartly fragrances – talk about fancy on a budget.

In the home essentials selection, you'll find paper towels, liquid dish soap, all-purpose cleaner, laundry detergent, toilet paper, sandwich bags, plastic utensils and paper plates.

As for the brand's packaging, it's modern, clean and simple, but look for some cutesy expressions. Toothbrushes are "smile worthy," disposable plates boast "no dishes tonight" and dishwasher powder "does the dirty work."

According to Target, Smartly offers consumers "reliable everyday items that they can be confident to use and proud to display in their homes."

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.