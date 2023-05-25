More Health:

May 25, 2023

Tastykake recalls chocolate Kandy Kakes due to possible peanut allergens

Some chocolate Kandy Kakes packages incorrectly contained the peanut butter variety

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News recalls
tastykake recall.jpg Kristoffer Tripplaar/Sipa USA

Tastykake is recalling some of its chocolate Kandy Kakes. The company's Philadelphia headquarters is pictured above.

Tastykake is recalling its chocolate Kandy Kakes after peanut butter was detected in some of the products.

In an advisory issued Wednesday, the FDA warned customers with peanut allergies to avoid certain chocolate Kandy Kakes. The recall affects six states — Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia — and concerns any of the snack cakes with an "enjoy by" date of June 5, 2023, and a UPC number of 0 25600 00225 4 on the packaging.

MORE: To prevent skin cancer, free sunscreen is available at 46 Pennsylvania state parks this summer

Tastykake's parent company, Flower Foods, began a voluntary recall after discovering some packages of chocolate Kandy Kakes included the brand's peanut butter Kandy Kakes instead. 

Both of the products feature a small, circular sponge cake covered in a chocolate shell, so they can look identical at first glance. But the peanut butter Kandy Kake contains a vanilla cake and peanut butter, while the chocolate Kandy Kake is made with a cream filling and chocolate cake.

three peanut butter Kandy Kakes on a plateKristoffer Tripplaar/Sipa USA

Tastykake is recalling some of its chocolate Kandy Kakes after peanut butter Kandy Kakes, pictured above, were found in some of the packages.


Flower Foods is based in Thomasville, Georgia, but Tastykake is a longtime regional favorite with headquarters at the Philadelphia Navy Yard.

No injuries or illnesses related to the recall have been reported thus far. Any customer with an affected product can return it for a full refund or contact Flower Foods' customer relations line at 1-866-245-8921 for more information.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News recalls Pennsylvania FDA Chocolate Peanuts Peanut Butter Kandy Kakes Tastykake

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Woman taking photos outside with a smile

How photography promotes mindfulness, gratitude, and mental well-being
Purchased - Mobility Training

Everything you need to know about mobility training

Just In

Must Read

Government

Wildwood bans alcohol on beach, boardwalk — whether it's in open or closed containers
wildwood alcohol ban

Travel

Cape May County has tons to offer this Memorial Day Weekend and throughout the summer
Limited - Cape May County Beach Scene

Illness

Fewer gay and bisexual men are getting HIV, but prevention barriers still persist
HIV New Infections

Phillies

Five awards for the Phillies after walk-off hit prevents sweep
Kyle-Schwarber-Phillies-Diamondbacks_052423_USAT

Entertainment

Netflix ends password sharing. What does this mean for subscribers?
netflix password sharing

Festivals

Demi Lovato, Ludacris to headline Wawa Welcome America concert on July 4
Welcome America Headliners

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved