Tastykake recalls chocolate Kandy Kakes due to possible peanut allergens

Tastykake is recalling its chocolate Kandy Kakes after peanut butter was detected in some of the products.

In an advisory issued Wednesday, the FDA warned customers with peanut allergies to avoid certain chocolate Kandy Kakes. The recall affects six states — Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia — and concerns any of the snack cakes with an "enjoy by" date of June 5, 2023, and a UPC number of 0 25600 00225 4 on the packaging.

Tastykake's parent company, Flower Foods, began a voluntary recall after discovering some packages of chocolate Kandy Kakes included the brand's peanut butter Kandy Kakes instead.

Both of the products feature a small, circular sponge cake covered in a chocolate shell, so they can look identical at first glance. But the peanut butter Kandy Kake contains a vanilla cake and peanut butter, while the chocolate Kandy Kake is made with a cream filling and chocolate cake.



Kristoffer Tripplaar/Sipa USA Kristoffer Tripplaar/Sipa USA Tastykake is recalling some of its chocolate Kandy Kakes after peanut butter Kandy Kakes, pictured above, were found in some of the packages.



Flower Foods is based in Thomasville, Georgia, but Tastykake is a longtime regional favorite with headquarters at the Philadelphia Navy Yard.



No injuries or illnesses related to the recall have been reported thus far. Any customer with an affected product can return it for a full refund or contact Flower Foods' customer relations line at 1-866-245-8921 for more information.

