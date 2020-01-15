Taylor Swift's documentary, 'Miss Americana,' to hit Netflix this month

Taylor Swift's Netflix documentary finally has a premiere date despite the singer's feud with music mogul Scooter Braun.

"Taylor Swift: Miss Americana," a documentary that follows the Berks County native over the course of several years, is set to debut on Netflix on Jan. 31, following its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 23.



The documentary, directed by Lana Wilson, explores Swift's life as "she learns to embrace her role not only as a songwriter and a performer, but as a woman harnessing the full power of her voice," according to Netflix.

At one point, it was unclear whether the documentary would be released as planned due to the singer's dispute with Braun and Scott Borchetta, founder of Big Machine Label Group. In July, Braun acquired Big Machine Label Group from Borchetta – and the right to Swift's first six albums.

In November, Swift announced the documentary in frustration, claiming there was ongoing music licensing issues.

"Scott and Scooter have declined the use of my older music or performance footage for this project, even though there is no mention of either of them or Big Machine records anywhere in the film," the singer said in an Instagram post, which has since been deleted.

In December, Variety reported that the rights to her music had been cleared for use in the documentary.

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.