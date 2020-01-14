More Events:

No membership required for Palizzi Social Club and High Street on Market's collaboration dinner

Enjoy some of the South Philly private club's greatest hits

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Palizzi Social Club
Palizzi Social Club X High Street on Market pizza dinner Courtesy of/Trevor Dixon

For one night only, the coveted Palizzi Social Club experience will be offered at High Street on Market. No membership required.

Once a month, Old City's High Street on Market becomes High Street Pizzeria for a night. 

February's edition will be extra special because South Philly's members-only Palizzi Social Club is getting involved.

RELATED: Franklin Institute's Roaring '20s-themed Science After Hours returns

No membership is required to attend the dinner on Friday, Feb. 7, where guests will be served dishes from Joey Baldino's cookbook "Dinner at the Club: 100 Years of Stories and Recipes from South Philly's Palizzi Social Club," co-written by Adam Erace.

If you're interested in attending, you'll want to grab a seat soon. Guests can secure their spot for $75 via credit card reservation with High Street. 

Included is a family-style dinner and a signed copy of the cookbook. Wine and cocktails will be available for purchase, too.

Palizzi Social Club x High Street Pizzeria

Friday, Feb. 7
5-10:30 p.m. | $75 per person
High Street on Market
308 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19106
(215) 625-0988

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

