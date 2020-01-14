No membership required for Palizzi Social Club and High Street on Market's collaboration dinner

January 14, 2020
Once a month, Old City's High Street on Market becomes High Street Pizzeria for a night.
February's edition will be extra special because South Philly's members-only Palizzi Social Club is getting involved.
No membership is required to attend the dinner on Friday, Feb. 7, where guests will be served dishes from Joey Baldino's cookbook "Dinner at the Club: 100 Years of Stories and Recipes from South Philly's Palizzi Social Club," co-written by Adam Erace.
If you're interested in attending, you'll want to grab a seat soon. Guests can secure their spot for $75 via credit card reservation with High Street.
Included is a family-style dinner and a signed copy of the cookbook. Wine and cocktails will be available for purchase, too.
Friday, Feb. 7
5-10:30 p.m. | $75 per person
High Street on Market
308 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19106
(215) 625-0988
