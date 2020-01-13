More Events:

January 13, 2020

Franklin Institute's Roaring '20s-themed Science After Hours returns

Put on your best flapper costume and get ready to drink and dance through the night

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Parties Franklin Institute
1920s flapper costume Photo by Marvin Meyer/on Unsplash

Step back in time at the Franklin Institute's Science After Hours Speakeasy.

One of the Franklin Institute's most popular events for adults returns Thursday, Jan. 23. 

The annual 1920s-themed Science After Hours transforms the museum into a speakeasy – and this time everyone gets one free drink.

After enjoying the complimentary beverage, more wine, beer and cocktails can be purchased from cash bars scattered throughout the museum.

There also will be samples of 1920s whiskey recipes and guests can taste medicinal-style bourbon that a doctor would have prescribed during the era.

The evening will include bingo, dance lessons with The Old City Sweethearts, Prohibition artifacts on display and live jazz music, too.

Tickets to attend are $25 ($20 for members). For this event, there's also a VIP option available. The cost is $45 and includes an additional free drink, plus access to a private lounge with exclusive activities.

All attendees are encouraged to dress in their best Roaring '20s costumes.

Science After Hours: Roaring '20s

Thursday, Jan. 23
7-10 p.m. | $25-$45 per person
Franklin Institute
222 N. 20th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

