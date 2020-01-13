Franklin Institute's Roaring '20s-themed Science After Hours returns

One of the Franklin Institute's most popular events for adults returns Thursday, Jan. 23.

The annual 1920s-themed Science After Hours transforms the museum into a speakeasy – and this time everyone gets one free drink.

After enjoying the complimentary beverage, more wine, beer and cocktails can be purchased from cash bars scattered throughout the museum.

There also will be samples of 1920s whiskey recipes and guests can taste medicinal-style bourbon that a doctor would have prescribed during the era.

The evening will include bingo, dance lessons with The Old City Sweethearts, Prohibition artifacts on display and live jazz music, too.



Tickets to attend are $25 ($20 for members). For this event, there's also a VIP option available. The cost is $45 and includes an additional free drink, plus access to a private lounge with exclusive activities.

All attendees are encouraged to dress in their best Roaring '20s costumes.

Thursday, Jan. 23

7-10 p.m. | $25-$45 per person

Franklin Institute

222 N. 20th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103



