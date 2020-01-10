Learn about Prohibition at party in the National Liberty Museum

Going out for happy hour is so common these days that it's hard to imagine a time when adults weren't able to unwind with beers or cocktails after work.

But 100 years ago, there was a ban on the production, importation, transportation and sale of alcoholic beverages in America.

Of course, while Prohibition made it more difficult to find booze, it didn't stop people from getting alcohol through bootleggers and speakeasies.

On Friday, Jan. 17, the National Liberty Museum in Philadelphia will host a party exploring that part of American history.

"Were bootleggers and speakeasies disobeying the law or resisting unjust inhibiting of liberty?," asks the museum.

Party goers will get to enjoy beer from Flying Fish Brewery and samples from Boardroom Spirits Distillery, while taking a mixology class, joining a murder-mystery by Riddlesbrood Theatre Company and playing trivia.

Attendees can also explore the museum, which includes the stories of real-life heroes who fought for liberty and inspired others to do the same, and learn more about life in Prohibition-era Philly.

Tickets to attend are $35 online and $45 at the door. The event will take place 7 to 10 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 17

7-10 p.m. | $35 per person

National Liberty Museum

321 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19106



