October 10, 2018

Taylor Swift stays political at American Music Awards, sets record for most wins

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
taylor swift amas 2018 Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup/SIPA USA

Taylor Swift won four awards won for her album 'Reputation' at the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday night, including artist of the Year.

Just a couple days after Taylor Swift broke her political silence for the first time, publically endorsing two democratic candidates in the midterm elections, the Pennsylvania-born artist kept the message consistent while sweeping at the American Music Awards.

Among the four awards won for her latest album "Reputation," Swift's biggest came with the Artist of the Year.

"Every time that you have made me lucky enough to ever get to stand on a stage, and have something really sparkly in my hands and say thank you – every single time this happens, it means something different to me every time," Swift said in her acceptance speech.

"I just wanted to make a mention of the fact that this award, and every single award given out tonight, were voted on by the people, and you know what else is voted on by the people? Is the midterm elections on Nov. 6."

Swift's other awards of the night included best pop/rock female artist, pop/rock album, and best tour. Swift also opened the show, her first performance on the AMAs in three years, with her song "I did something bad." After last night's ceremony, Swift has more AMAs than any other female artist with a total 23 awards.

Another big winner last night was Camila Cabello, who also won four awards. Cabello's awards for "Havana" include best pop/rock song, best collaboration, and best video. She also was awarded best new artist.

See the full list of nominees and winners here.

