Taylor Swift speaks up on politics for first time, gaining praise and dividing fans

Pennsylvania native Taylor Swift shared Sunday who she's voting for in the midterm elections, voicing her political leanings publicly for the first time.



"In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now," Swift wrote on Instagram on Sunday night, after the final U.S. stop on her Reputation World Tour in Arlington, Texas.

Though originally from Reading, Berks County, Swift now votes for Tennessee state elections. Her post endorsed Phil Bredesen, the state's Democratic candidate for senator, and explained why she won't be voting for Republican opponent Marsha Blackburn.

"Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me. She voted against equal pay for women," Swift wrote.

"She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape. She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry."

Swift's fanbase, which has been politically diverse in part because she has kept political beliefs private, is no doubt divided by her statement. Political debate has previously spewed among fans using her app. Likewise social media has yielded a lot of reactions, especially considering Swift's contentious past with Kanye West, who keeps wearing his MAGA hat everywhere.





















For conservative Swift fans, the backlash is underway. Also, Gov. Mike Huckabee randomly threw some shade.









Bredesen thanked Swift on Twitter. Blackburn's campaign has not commented on the matter.



Follow Marielle & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @mariellemondon | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Marielle's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.