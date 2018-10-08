Taylor Swift speaks up on politics for first time, gaining praise and dividing fans

October 08, 2018
Pennsylvania native Taylor Swift shared Sunday who she's voting for in the midterm elections, voicing her political leanings publicly for the first time.
"In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now," Swift wrote on Instagram on Sunday night, after the final U.S. stop on her Reputation World Tour in Arlington, Texas.
Though originally from Reading, Berks County, Swift now votes for Tennessee state elections. Her post endorsed Phil Bredesen, the state's Democratic candidate for senator, and explained why she won't be voting for Republican opponent Marsha Blackburn.
"Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me. She voted against equal pay for women," Swift wrote.
"She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape. She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry."
Swift's fanbase, which has been politically diverse in part because she has kept political beliefs private, is no doubt divided by her statement. Political debate has previously spewed among fans using her app. Likewise social media has yielded a lot of reactions, especially considering Swift's contentious past with Kanye West, who keeps wearing his MAGA hat everywhere.
So... Kanye is MAGA and Taylor Swift is endorsing Democrats in TN. This screening of Interstellar 2 is fascinating. Buy a lottery ticket. Anything is possible in this timeline.— roxane gay (@rgay) October 8, 2018
Taylor Swift just took the mic from Kanye.— Scott Dworkin (@funder) October 8, 2018
Taylor Swift waited until her stadium tour was finished before telling Republicans (and their cash) to go fuck themselves and if that ain’t big dick energy then I don’t know what is— Emma Blackery (@emmablackery) October 8, 2018
I can't believe Taylor Swift just ushered in the revolution pic.twitter.com/tde6vBV5q7— Miranda ; (@beareyno) October 8, 2018
Love how folks are SO angry that Taylor Swift has political views because she's a celebrity with no political experience, while wearing red hats supporting the political views of a celebrity with no political experience.— Anonymous White House Official (@dvorakoelling) October 8, 2018
Guys, things have gotten so dire that even Taylor Swift had to say something. #VoteBlue— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 8, 2018
For conservative Swift fans, the backlash is underway. Also, Gov. Mike Huckabee randomly threw some shade.
So @taylorswift13 has every right to be political but it won’t impact election unless we allow 13 yr old girls to vote. Still with #MarshaBlackburn— Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) October 8, 2018
Taylor Swift's endorsement of Democrat Phil Bredesen has enraged 4Chan users, who had idolized her as an icon of conservative white womanhood. https://t.co/5HcU9jAEMg pic.twitter.com/Me9xzKb6oI— Will Sommer (@willsommer) October 8, 2018
Hey @taylorswift13 -— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 8, 2018
You just endorsed a Democrat in the Tennessee senate race with a ridiculous statement saying Marsha Blackburn, a woman, is against women
You have absolutely no idea what you are talking about
Your career has never recovered since Kanye ended it
Bredesen thanked Swift on Twitter. Blackburn's campaign has not commented on the matter.
