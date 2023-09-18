Nine teenagers escape from a juvenile detention center in Berks County

Nine teenage boys were on the loose in Berks County on Sunday night after escaping from a juvenile detention center. As of 7:00 a.m. Monday morning, the teens were back in custody.

The breakout happened at the Abraxas Academy juvenile detention center in Morgantown, Pa. around 8:00p.m. on Sunday after what was originally reported as a "riot" broke out at the facility, according to multiple news reports. Police later said the disturbance that preceded the boys' escape was not a riot.

Authorities said the teenagers slipped away from the facility after they reportedly overpowered two staff members at the detention center and stole their keys. The boys then snuck through a fence and fled on foot.

Shortly after escaping from Abraxas Academy, authorities say some of the teens attempted to steal a car nearby, but were deterred by its car alarm. The escapees were on the loose for several hours before four of them were apprehended on Oak Grove Road in Morgantown around 5:45 a.m., police said. The remaining five teens were apprehended about an hour later.

The last of the five teens were detained after police received reports of a stolen vehicle on Oak Grove Road, not far from where the first four were found early Monday morning. The vehicle stopped after a short pursuit and police apprehended four of the boys while a fifth one briefly attempted to flee. Authorities said none of the boys resisted arrest.

The boys, aged 15 to 17, were reportedly being held in the facility for a variety of infractions, including robbery, car theft and firearms violations.

Police strongly encouraged locals to lock up their houses, cars and belongings, noting that while none of the teenagers were armed when they left the facility, it was possible they could find or steal weapons while out in the wild – not unlike escaped convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante did last week when he stole a shotgun before being captured and brought back to prison.















